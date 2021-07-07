Sexy Shemale Teresa Was Enough! President Zeman bypassed: I’m filing a lawsuit

“Those transgender people, they are really intrusive.” said the president on the program Theresia Tumankova. He added that whoever practically changes his gender commits a crime of self-harm.

She did not leave the words of the transgender president of the Czech Republic, Teresa Spanihelova. As expres.cz writes, Teresa was born as a man and her parents named her Jacob. She also had surgery recently.

She wrote on Instagram: “The chief always knew how to swear.” I added an unfamiliar hashtag #zemanjeprosteko..t to the post.

Teresa promised her supporters to file a lawsuit against Zeeman. “I’ll go now, but I don’t have the money for my lawyer now,” She explained to one of her friends. However, he also has another idea – to communicate with other transgender people and shoot a video in response to Zeman’s words.

President Zeman’s spokesman angry

Presidential spokesman Jerry Oveczyk told expres.cz that if there was a real lawsuit, Castle would view it as a restriction of personal freedom.

“Mr. President has expressed his opinion. Attempts to criminalize or prosecute anyone in any other way for expressing an opinion that threatens freedom.” Ovčáček responded.