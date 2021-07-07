Windows 11: Users are already describing the new Microsoft Store as ‘useful’ and ‘new’

Zoom is one of the first apps in the Microsoft Store. Picture: Windows 11

A few days ago, Microsoft began changing its generations in computers by launching a program Trial version of Windows 11, the latest operating system from the technological “giant”. Thus, this change has become the most significant since 2015, when Windows 10 was released worldwide.

However, since it is a beta version, there are still many details that need to be fixed or enhanced, considering that users’ interaction with Windows 11 is neat, organized and perfect. Among the issues we still have to put the magnifying glass on Microsoft Store, the app store in Windows 11 He hopes to regain the strength he once had; And it looks like it’s already starting to do so.

Although it has only been a week since the premiere, this new operating system store is already starting to be considered important to most of the users who have already downloaded its first copy. And that was in the early days, People even called this tool “useless” Realizing that applications hosted on it were practically useless for most basic tasks inside a computer.

It must be remembered that with the Microsoft Store, this company wants to get back on track and capture its audience again so that most of the downloads made on Windows are done through this medium. For this, new facilities have been opened for developers, allowing almost any application that wants to be part of the store to have a place in it; This resulted in various extensions for the proper functioning of Microsoft Edge, the web browser that replaced the now forgotten Internet Explorer.

This tool served as a pilot for the new Microsoft Store, because unlike the old one, it had apps that could not be downloaded there. In this way, people’s attention was grabbed and large numbers of downloads were obtained at Microsoft’s 100% option, something that hasn’t happened for more than a decade.

In view of this, experts did not hesitate to ensure that This new store is nothing more than an organized interface that adapts to the package manager, which evolved into the new Microsoft Store.

In addition to these details, it is also necessary to highlight the support that Microsoft will provide to developers, allowing them not only to adapt their update systems to the operating system, but also to give 100% of the income received, if they decide to use alternatives to payment platforms in their programs.

In conclusion, with this powerful update, the Microsoft Store will strive to attract the attention of hundreds of thousands of people who use Windows as their main operating system. With new features, new interfaces and new applications, this virtual store promises to be one of the best in recent years.

Developers, both desktop applications and mobile applications (where Android applications will be allowed to be included), will be able to enjoy great benefits by hosting their products in this store, while users can finally adapt their needs to what Windows 11 will offer in this case.

