Saudization in the private sector: The number of expatriates in the private sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is increasing significantly

RIYADH: An increase in the number of local employees and female employees in the private sector in Saudi Arabia due to the beating of foreigners. The Emiratisation and Emiratisation projects are proof of that. And the number of expatriates working in the private sector increased to 19 lakh this year.

setback for expatriates; Emiratisation in more employment sectors

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon announce plans to implement Saudization in more jobs, raising concerns for foreigners who depend on it for their livelihood. Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Saudi Arabia and Women Empowerment, NG. It was downloaded by Majed Al-Dhawi. Saudization will be mandatory in areas including media, consulting and entertainment.

The full economic indicators are promising in terms of providing job opportunities for citizens. Vision 2030 has begun to realize the results of the project. The employment rate for Indigenous women has risen to more than 34 percent. In this regard, the goal of the Vision 2030 project has already been exceeded. The percentage of Saudization of the private sector has increased from 21.5% to 23.6% in one year. The Ministry of Manpower and Social Development has announced a roadmap for several Saudization decisions this year. A modified streak has also been started. He said the move would increase Saudization in the private sector in the coming years. Majid Al-Dhawi said.

