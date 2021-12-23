6 Crore Biryani Ordered by Indians at Swiggy | Technology news | Technology news | malayalam technology news

Indians ordered 6 crore 4.5 lakh biryani this year on Swiggy, the online food delivery platform. This was revealed in figures released by Swiggy. As in previous years, Biryani is the most requested food by Swiggy. It is estimated that 115 biryanis per minute were ordered in India last year.

The chicken biryani was the most requested. Food is highly demanded in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad. Most newcomers to Swiggy accounts also request chicken biryani as the first food they order.

Beef biryani is also popular in Chennai and Kolkata. According to Swiggy, Dal Kichdi is one of the most sought after dishes in Mumbai.





The most requested dessert is the samosa. 50 lakh orders received. Pav Baji received 21 lakh applications. But those who wanted to eat at night mostly ordered french fries and popcorn. Swiggy says 11 tomato celebrations could have been held if all dishes had used tomatoes.

Abstract in English: Swiggy Report 2021: This was India’s favorite for the sixth year in a row