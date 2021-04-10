Russia’s conflict, Ukraine, Russia blockading borders of Ukraine, America preparing to send warships – confrontation: Russia surrounds Ukraine, the United States preparing to send warships, in conditions such as high alert in Europe

Russia reinforced its military base near the Ukrainian border within a week. He surrounded Ukraine from all over Europe. Even after Germany’s appeal, Russia did not retreat from the cannons that were deployed in the Donbas in Voronezh and Krasnodar. As a result of this, there are situations like the red alert in Europe. On the other hand, the United States has also made preparations to send its two warships to the Black Sea.

According to an analysis by the intelligence group The Conflict Intelligence, convoys of military vehicles arriving from Siberia in the region have grown very quickly. Russia has deployed thousands of military tanks and missiles in Voronezh and Krasnodar, east of the Donbas. In addition, in the Donetsk and Luhansk region with Russian supporters at the local level, Russia is preparing to stir up a rebellion.

Satellite and social media images show that Russia has surrounded Ukraine in the disputed area. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zalinsky also visited the border regions on Friday evening. On the other hand, Russian parliament spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation in eastern Ukraine is “very unstable.” He warned that the actions taking place in the region regarding Ukraine increased the risk of “war”.

The concern of the European Union and the United States about the military blockade

The disputed Eastern European region (Donbas), in which Russia has deployed its forces, has been occupied by pro-Russian separatists since 2014. Russia is taking advantage of this by imposing a military blockade on the region. The European Union and the United States have expressed their concern about this blockade. Germany said it would support every action NATO countries take against Russia.

Aggressive statements by Russian diplomats

Statements made by Russian diplomats on Friday are about to add fuel to the fire. Russia’s chief aide, Dmitry Peskov, said any atrocities committed by Ukraine against Russian citizens in the region would be “the beginning of the end of Ukraine.” “Moscow will not take action first, but if Kiev takes any step, the response will be not with the feet, but with bullets in the mouth,” said Vladimir Putin’s vice president, Dmitry Kozak.

US warships will increase the pressure

The United States has requested permission from Turkey to send its warships across the Bosphorus. Turkey confirmed that US ships will pass through this sea route on April 14 and 15. Tensions are expected to increase further after the arrival of US ships in the area. Meanwhile, Ukraine has also intensified its efforts to join NATO. The United States supports this, while Russia is instigating it.

If Russia takes aggressive measures, the consequences must be borne: America

The United States has warned Russia to bear the consequences if it takes aggressive action in eastern Ukraine. He said that the Biden administration is reviewing its policy towards Russia in this regard. White House Press Secretary Jane Saki said the United States is in talks with its partners and allies in the region on the issue of Russian troop movement to Ukraine. Saki said, Ukraine may have to bear the consequences of the action. Some will be direct and some will be indirect.