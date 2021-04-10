The Rock opens up the possibility of becoming President of the United States: ‘It would be an honor’

Mediotiempo Editorial

On United State They actually had Arnold Schwarzenegger Governor of California, Donald Trump in the White House Previously the rock Also as president? The highest paid actor in the world and legend WWE He spoke for the first time about some political aspiration, all in relation to a poll that shows that there is Many Americans are willing to vote for him.

According to the publication NewsweekAnd the 46% of respondents will choose Dwayne Johnson As the next president of the United States. And that was on Instagram Best He was not shy about a possible future runRecall that Joe Biden took office for the next four years.

“I can’t imagine the founding fathers of the country enjoying seeing a half-black, half-Samoan, 1.95 meters tall, bald, tattooed, mustache of tequila, likes to drive a pickup truck and wears fanny packs, joining that select club. But if that happened, it would be an honor for me to serve the people of the United States.The protagonist has published to multiple films in franchises such as JumanjiAnd the The Fast and the Furious And so on Black Adam.

This is not the first time that there has been speculation about possible political participation the rock Given him Very popular, Showed with 227 million followers on Instagram Which makes it one of the top 10 social networking sites.

It was never linked to any political party, however, Johnson publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris To reach the White House in 2020 by the Democratic Party, which finally happened.