Holidays 2021: Why is the June 29 holiday and what is it celebrated?

Feast of Saint Peter and Saint Paul It is one of the Greatest Celebrations for Catholic and Orthodox ChristiansIt is celebrated in different countries of the world, differently. In Peru, the San Pedro and San Pablo Festival is celebrated mainly in cities such as Chimbote, Callao, Moquegua, Puno and Lima.

In our country, the celebration in Chorrillos in honor of San Pedro, the patron saint of fishermen, is traditional.In addition, it is a tribute to the fisherman Jose Olaya, martyr for the independence of Peru who died at the hands of the Spanish forces of the Viceroy.

The faithful next to the image of San Pedro on the pier of Chorrillos. Photo: Republic

The San Pedro and San Pablo parade celebrated in Uyun, Lima. Photo: Republic

Why is it on June 29th?

June 29 It is a holiday in countries inhabited by Catholics because of their common celebration Saint Peter and Saint Paul Commemorating the Martyrdom of the Apostles in Rome Simon Peter and Paul of Tarsus.

Feast of Saint Peter and Saint Paul

Saint Peter and Saint Paul is celebrated on June 29, to learn about the Christian virtues of two of the greatest and most famous apostles who defended the Gospel with their lives, to whom the following virtues are attributed:

They are the founders of the Church of Rome.

They are the spiritual pillar of the church.

Both suffered in Rome.

They are the shepherds of Rome and representatives of the Gospel.

They are the opposite version of Cain and Abel.

In the Christian calendar, the date is used for Honoring the martyrdom of Simon Peter and Paul of Tarsus, two of the apostles who accompanied Christ during his missionary crusade. For Jesus of Nazareth, one of his favorite apostles was Simon Peter He named him after his successor, by calling him “the hunter of men”.

Paintings of Saint Peter and Saint Paul by Rubens – Twitter Museo Del Prado

