The Speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that the US leadership would like the CSTO peacekeeping mission not to be in Kazakhstan, so that the situation of instability there continues.

Volodin added in a statement: “We hear from Washington statements asking for an explanation from the leadership of Kazakhstan why it turned to the CSTO for help. The US leadership would like the CSTO peacekeeping mission not to exist at all, so that the situation continues to destabilize on the territory of Kazakhstan”.

The Duma speaker (the lower house) added that humanitarian problems, human suffering and state destruction are secondary to Washington: “The whole world saw this in the examples of NATO forces entering Libya, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, without any invitations from these countries. The peoples of these countries are still suffering from the consequences American intervention.

Referring to the position of China and other partners calling for the need to maintain the security and stability of countries, Volodin said, “Stability in the region is facilitated by the position of China and our other partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, who are concerned about the participation of foreign mercenaries in attacks on civilians. law enforcement officials, and the seizure of state institutions and other facilities.”

According to Volodin: “A lot of facts (regarding the events in Kazakhstan) will become clear in the near future, including where the terrorists came from and for whom?”

Volodin praised the organization’s work, saying, “The CSTO, through its actions in Kazakhstan, has shown that it is able to effectively solve difficult problems.”

Source: RIA Novosti, TASS