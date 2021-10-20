Poland announced the storming of the border with Belarus by illegal immigrants: Conflicts: World: Lenta.ru

Illegal immigrants tried to storm the Belarusian-Polish border. according to RIA Novosti With reference to the Polish border guards, force and special equipment were used against them.

It is noteworthy that the patrol found illegal immigrants in the area of ​​Osnaz Gorny settlement. The report says that “foreigners roaming on the Belarusian side are forcing the border by force,” and specifies that about 6 people threw wood and stones at the army and border guards. Some migrants “have dangerous tools (axes and knives)”. According to the border guards, personnel of the Belarusian services were seen helping illegal immigrants.

The Polish command sent border guards, army and police patrols to the indicated area.

“With regard to the migrants’ destruction of the border fence, direct coercion measures, including gas, have been applied,” the statement said. It was clarified that 16 illegal immigrants who entered Polish territory were returned to the border line with Belarus.

former government of Poland adopted A bill on building a fence on the border with Belarus amid the worsening migration crisis. The country’s Defense Minister, Marius Plazak, said that such measures are necessary to curb the flow of illegal immigrants trying to reach EU countries from Belarusian territory.

The migration crisis at the borders of Belarus and the countries of the European Union began at the end of May, after President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to weaken control over the flow of illegal immigrants against the background of worsening relations with the West. Polish President Andrzej Duda has called on the European Union to stop the flow of migrants from Belarus.