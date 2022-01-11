COVID: IKEA reduces sickness benefits for unvaccinated UK employees who have to self-isolate | Economie

Global home goods giant IKEA will reduce sickness benefits to its unvaccinated employees They have to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone who has coronavirus. In this way, those who choose not to be vaccinated will see their income drop to just over 96 pounds (115 euros) per week – the legal minimum – during the 10 days the quarantine lasts. That amount is less than a quarter of their usual average salary, a bigger difference for Ikea workers in London, who charge more to make up for the higher cost of living in the capital. The staff of Ikea, which has 21 stores on British soil, consists of about 10,000 people.

Swedish multinational corporation status, before the newspaper mail on sundayAnd It is the most famous but not the only one. In recent weeks, other companies such as supermarket chain Morrisons or water and waste management company Wessex Water have taken action in the same direction: that vaccinated people feel in their pockets the decision not to protect themselves from the effects. Severe coronavirus infection.

In the UK, those who have completed the dual vaccination schedule are not required to self-isolate after having been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive. Not so for those who have not, who are required by law to stay at home for at least 10 days.

We understand that this is an emotional issue and all circumstances will be analyzed on a case by case basis. A company spokesperson stressed that anyone who has doubts or concerns about their private situation can speak with their manager. mail on Sunday. After the news was revealed, Ikea added that the measure would only apply to non-vaccinated workers with “high levels of absenteeism,” without specifying further details.

Before this decision was made, Ikea, such as Banco Santander or supermarket company Asda, had given its UK employees paid leave to go vaccinate during their working day.

83% of the population of the British Isles Both doses of the covid vaccine, while just over 90% did with the former. The proportion of those who also had the augmentation drops to 62%.