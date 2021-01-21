The Real Madrid giants are facing one negative result after the other since the start of this season. Despite being the Spanish league champions, they are not in a special position at this year’s event.

Added to these embarrassing situations is the unexpected result of the first match of the King’s Cup. Zinedine Zidane’s team knocked out of the first round of the King’s Cup after losing 1-2 to Spanish third-division team Alcano. In the end, Alcoano stopped Real despite playing 10 men.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw in the scheduled 90th minute. As a result, the match ended with an additional thirty minutes. Alcano’s Juan Antonio Casanova Vidal confirmed the win with a goal just 5 minutes before the match. 5 minutes before the goal, their team’s player Ramon Lopez Olivan saw a red card.

Real created the possibility of repeat goals in attack after attack while playing in the opponent’s court on Wednesday night. They had possession of the ball three-quarters of the time throughout the match, shooting at least 11 times along the way but only hitting once. On the other hand, Bagimat Alkuano scored twice in 3 shots.

Real scored the first goal in the 45th minute of the match. Alcano couldn’t clear the ball from the corner properly, Marcelo got the ball by rotating two feet. Brazilian right-back Ed Militao led the team with a header crossed.

With this goal they got the smell of victory. Jose Solbes equalized in the 60th minute. Juan Antonio Casanova Vidal of Alcuano won with a goal just 5 minutes before the end of the extra 30 minutes.

