Satabdi Roy: Abhishek has turned into a “game”, and Shetabde will not go to Delhi on Saturday! – After his meeting with Abhishek Banerjee TMC MP Satabdi Roy says I will not go to Delhi tomorrow

This time the digital office: Trinamole Youth President Abhishek Banerjee eventually turned the game around. The MP demonstrated that rebellion since Thursday night Century rulePolitical circles assumed that he could not have been kept at the grassroots. But on Friday afternoon, Trinamol sent Kunal Ghosh for the first time to make a “treaty” with Chatabadi. But this meeting was not very fruitful. But in the evening, Kunal escorted Shatibi to Abhishek. He met Ravasutra at that meeting. Chattabdi was scheduled to meet Federal Interior Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday. But after the Friday night meeting, he said he would not go to Delhi on Saturday.

Not only that, he said, I reported my complaint to Abhishek. This fight is for all of us. I’m in the grassroots because of Mamata. I’m not going to Delhi tomorrow. And in this message of the century, the ruling party of the country got oxygen again. But according to many, Shuvendu do not like century? As the distance between Shuvindo and the party increased, many leaders met with him. even in Abhishek Banerjee Shuvindo also met Prashant Kishore. But the last defense did not. Shuvendu joined the BJP. Whether it is the same in the case of the century, political circles look to it.

After facing the party on Facebook on Thursday, Chatabadi said in his own words on Friday, ‘I’m going to Delhi at 8 am on Saturday. I am not saying whether or not I will meet Amit Shah. But it is not unusual. Not only that, he expressed his anger at the party and said: ‘I have a responsibility to go to the voters. The work I do and do 100% responsibly, has proven it. However, I have to face the question, Why can’t I see you in an event? Why don’t you come to the area? I will not give this answer. Don’t blame.

In other words, he made it clear that he had lost faith in the team. After that it was named Trinamool Asare. Apart from sending Kunal Ghosh to the Shetabdi house, MPs Sugat Roy and Sudeep Bandiupadhyay called him. But in the middle of the meeting with Kunal, BJP leader Mukul Roy called Shatapdi from Delhi. Sources said that Makol Shatibi met Amit Shah on Saturday. Abhishek entered the hall when he believed that the popular base would not be able to hold on to the century. He sat in a meeting with Shetabde, laying a “wound”. Then the turn of the century. But the question now is how long it will last.

