Joe Biden’s inauguration live | Biden after being sworn in as President of the United States: Democracy has won | United States of America elections

Joe Biden He was sworn in this Wednesday in Washington as President of the United States. “Democracy has triumphed,” he said in his inaugural speech at the gates of the Capitol. Kamala Harris became the first vice president of the United States in Biden’s first intervention as president, speaking about uniting the country and moving forward by disqualifying manipulation through false information. “The culture must be abandoned, where facts are falsified and manipulated,” he added. Thus, the forty-sixth president in the country’s history leaves behind the most controversial president, Donald Trump. The Republican left the White House early in the morning for West Palm Beach, Florida, where he and his wife would be staying. Before climbing to Air Force One And he issued a warning when addressing his followers: Goodbye, we love you. We’ll be back somehow. enjoy your life. see you soon”. On his last day in power, a billionaire He pardoned 73 people, including former strategist Steve BannonAnd issued 70 mitigations. American capital armored for the enthronement. Up to 25,000 National Guard personnel, as well as 2,750 Pentagon personnel, guarantee security of the event, which is also marked by restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat, who will present dozens of executive orders on the first day of the government, is living an unusual inauguration day, with no crowd in the square in front of the Capitol building, That last January 6 was attacked by Trump followers.