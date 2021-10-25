radio. In the UK AM is only heard at 3%. But there are no outages until 2030. The government wants to ensure that connected cars and smart speakers are heard

As our Department of Economic Development prepares to phase out FM stations (not compatible with coordinated foreign emissions) and (even) to implement a financial management plan with a 30-year delay, the UK government is setting up guidelines for radio survival against OTTs.

One Government commissioned study The UK reveals, albeit not with absolute certainty, that there should be no FM-AM/DAB+ shutdown before 2030. But just for protection Old and vulnerable people and people in remote communities for essential news and entertainmentNot because analog is necessary for the remaining targets…

However, the system needs preventive measures because by 2035 everything will have changed.

AM listened to only 3% of the population

On the other hand, UK AM radio already represents “Less than 3% of all audiences Broadcasters are recommended Make a plan to get rid of it National Services (AM).

Smart speaker is steadily growing

Instead, the regulator’s attention is focused on smart speakers, 64% of whose audio consumption is made up of direct radio. The UK study estimates that by 2035 50% of UK radio listening will be through these devices.

Digital radio and sound review

The Digital radio and sound reviewThat’s the name of the survey that the UK government has ordered on the radio system, which has confirmed that the Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers are used by a third of all adults and play a major role in much of their lives, even though they’ve only been available from about five years ago. .

Precautionary measures to save radio from OTTs

At this point, the report recommends that the government introduce preventive measures to ensure that British radio stations are accessible so that their contents are broadcast on platforms via connected devices such as smart speakers and in-car infotainment systems.

Listen radio increasingly without radio

This is because radio is increasingly being listened to through technology platforms rather than traditional radios.

Julia Lopez: A remarkable change in radio listening in 10 years

Information Minister Julia Lopez said of the news:Radio listening habits have changed dramatically over the past decade, with more choice of listeners than ever due to the increased availability of audio on demand and the successful development of DAB digital radio.

60% of listening to radio is via DAB or IP platforms

There are now over 570 stations available on DAB across the UK, as well as thousands of online and over 300 analog stations. About 60% of all radio listening is done via DAB or another digital platform, and the study concludes that DAB will support listening until at least 2030 (and possibly beyond).

Amazon and Google control 95% of smart speakers

Amazon, Google and Apple currently supply more than 95% of smart speakers, and the survey found there was nothing in the regulations to prevent tech platforms from restricting access to stations in the UK. (Including – in fact, above all – connected car platforms, editor).

Remaining analog radio

Additionally, other research has found that listening to analog radio will only account for 12 to 14% of all radio listening by 2030. However, FM in particular remains highly prized by its target audience as they age. Areas with limited DAB coverage.” (EG for NL)