Proud: Chief Henry “Enrique” Tarrillo arrested in Washington, DC

At the planned demonstration of supporters of the US president-elect Donald Trump A prominent supporter was likely missing on Wednesday: Henry “Enrique” Tarjo, the head of the far-right “Brad Boys,” reportedly Washington DC was arrested.

Police in the US capital said Tario had received an arrest warrant for property damage on the sidelines of a pro-Trump demonstration last month. Tario also carried weapons stores with him.

The “Washington Post“You mentioned that the property damage claim related to the burning of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign was stolen from a church.

Possible investigations into ‘hate crimes’

Tario told the newspaper at the time that he was one of those who burned the sign. Acknowledge this act and it will reimburse the church for the costs incurred.