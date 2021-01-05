10-Digit Traffic: ARTCI Alerts About Unauthorized Transfer Applications

Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire) – The Côte d’Ivoire Telecommunications / ICT Services Regulatory Authority (ARTCI) on Monday alerted residents to unauthorized downloadable apps aimed at making it easier to transfer 8-10 digit phone numbers.

“It is up to us frequently that downloadable applications have become available to the public to facilitate the transfer of phone numbers,” in smartphones, the passage of 8 to 10 numbers, ARTCI notes in a press release.

“Until now, it has no mandate to act on its behalf with respect to these applications, except for telephony operators that do so for their subscribers,” said ARTCI, the regulator for the telecom, information and communication technology sector in Ivory Coast.

And it reminded developers that such applications require legal provisions related to personal data protection and digital security.

The regulator notes that the implementation of such an application must be subject to the principles of the new 10-digit numbering plan which must be carefully considered when designing it.

As a result, he calls for the vigilance of all residents, and invites them to refer to his website for the practical provisions related to changing the national numbering plan.

Nevertheless, ARTCI assures users of telecommunications services that it will “provide them with an application that takes into account the provisions and principles” of the new numbering.

The State of Côte d’Ivoire has decided to pass phone numbers from eight to ten digits starting January 31, 2021 because numbering groups assigned to operators have reached saturation point.

Ap / ls