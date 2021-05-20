Prince William showed his biceps when vaccinated! He probably had no idea what – stellar states – the cocktail might be causing it

Britain’s Prince William announced, Thursday, that he had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Advertise it on the social network. He received the vaccine after the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) allowed younger children to be vaccinated, according to the Associated Press.

William, 38, was vaccinated at the Science Museum in London, one of the large-scale vaccination centers open across the country. A picture of the prince receiving the vaccine was posted on his social media account. “I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Thanks to everyone who participated in the vaccination for everything I did and are still doing.”

But beneath the photo, other types of comments started multiplying, hinting at his muscles. “William looks fit,” “his muscles”, “Oh, someone trains honestly”, “Kate got up, she’s envious of her.” In 4 hours, the contribution with Prince William to the vaccination center received nearly 500,000 likes.



People over the age of 34 have been receiving the novel coronavirus vaccine in Britain since last week. More than 70 per cent of British adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.





Other members of the royal family have also participated in promoting the vaccination – Queen Elizabeth II has already received the vaccine against the Coronavirus. (95) and her eldest son, heir to the throne, Prince Charles (72).