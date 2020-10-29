Polls for 2020 live: the latest possibilities as Trump approaches Biden in Georgia

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has the support of 64 percent, or nearly two-thirds, of the 75.5 million registered voters who cast early ballots in the US presidential election, according to CNN, compared to just 34 percent who said they did. Vote for Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Biden is narrowly ahead of Trump in the red state of Georgia, with 50 percent of voters saying they support him and 45 percent in favor of the president, according to a new Monmouth poll released on Wednesday.

Another scan was performed for The Independent It gives the Democrat a massive 14-point national edge over Trump, leaving him with the “great American comeback” figure more unlikely than ever.

Trump trails five points in the red state of Georgia And in more serious news for the president, Biden maintains a slight lead over him in the red state of Georgia, with 50 percent of voters saying they support him while 45 percent support the president, according to a new opinion poll published in Monmouth on Wednesday. . The last time the Peach State voted blue was in 1992 when locals supported Bill Clinton – an Arkansas native at least a fellow Southern. Republicans in Georgia seem determined to tighten their teeth and get off the ship. Here Senator Kelly Loeffler claims, incredibly, that she has never heard of before about Getting to Hollywood The tape, in which the president made a bad reputation, "wresting them from the right thing" by interviewer Billy Bush. Biden has supported two-thirds of the people who have already voted Democratic candidate Joe Biden has the support of 64 percent, or nearly two-thirds of registered voters who cast their early votes in the US presidential election, according to CNN, compared to just 33 percent of those who voted for Donald Trump. . Of potential voters, 54 percent told CNN they would support Biden and 42 percent said they would choose Trump. The Democrat has occupied the lead in every Network Match poll since first announcing his candidacy in April 2019 and has scored a statistically significant advantage in every trusted national poll since the spring.