The United States plans to sell 50 F-35 combat aircraft to the UAE following an agreement with Israel

Israeli officials initially objected to the UAE’s purchase of aircraft due to a longstanding demand that Tel Aviv enjoy a military advantage over other Middle Eastern countries. But last week, Israel agreed to allow the United States to sell “certain weapons” to the UAE After Pentagon officials promised to sell Israel more US-made military equipment to maintain its advantage.

Israel initially agreed to purchase 50 F-35s. But he wants to buy more. Bloomberg first published news of the proposed sale to the UAE.

What’s Next: The proposed deal has yet to be approved by Congress. Elliot Engel, Head of Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives (DN.Y.) He said in a statement He is concerned that the sale could weaken Israel’s military superiority in the region, allow advanced technology to reach the hands of adversaries operating in the Middle East, such as Russia and China, and also lead to an arms race in the region.

“When we consider these risks, we must ensure that US national security and foreign policy priorities are at the forefront of our considerations. In the coming days, I invite members of Congress who share my interests to join me in introducing legislation to ensure that the sale of these types of weapons adheres to our most important goals,” Engel said. National security. “

A State Department official declined to comment, saying the agency would not confirm the proposed sales until Congress was formally notified of them.