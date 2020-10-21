Polls for 2020 live: latest rift between Trump and Biden as one pollster says the president could win a second term
Robert Cahali, the Republican pollster who correctly predicted Donald Trump’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton four years ago, told Fox News correspondent Sean Hannity that the president is on his way to victory again thanks to his “hidden” support from among the electorate.
Trump and Joe Biden are still statistically tied in North Carolina, with just three percentage points between the two candidates, according to the latest Reuters / Ipsos poll released on Tuesday. In another crucial state, Michigan, the Democratic nominee maintained an impressive seven-point lead over the president.
The US Election Project said other Battlefields states continue to show competitive races close to the margins of error in most polls, with more than 37 million Americans reportedly already voting.
Conservative polls warn of a “hidden vote” as he expects Trump to win
Trafalgar Group pollster Robert Kahley, who made headlines in 2016 for being one of the few pollsters who expected Donald Trump to win, said the current president is on his way to winning re-election.
“I see the president win with a minimum of 270 seconds and maybe rise dramatically depending on the size of this undercurrent,” Kahali said, referring to the electoral college votes a candidate needs to win the presidency.
What we’ve noticed is that these polls often miss Trump’s hidden vote. There is a clear feeling among conservatives and those in favor of the president that they are not interested in sharing their views easily. These people are more reluctant to participate in the polls. So if you do not make up for this, you will not get honest answers. “
The Independent Daniel Zewellner has more on the story.
Justin VallejoOctober 21, 2020 18:57
The latest national poll of voting intent from The Economist and YouGov put Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump by 47 percent to 40 percent.
Up to seven percent of those surveyed said they would not vote, 4 percent were unsure and 2 percent intended to vote for a third-party candidate.
The poll of 1,500 registered voters was conducted between October 18-20.
Oliver O’ConnellOctober 21, 2020 18:21
Nationwide, Rasmussen says Biden’s progress is diminishing
Rasmussen Reports weekly White House poll shows that Joe Biden is outperforming Donald Trump by 49 percent to 46 percent among prospective US voters.
2% are undecided and 2% intend to vote for another candidate.
According to the poll, Biden had a 12-point lead two weeks ago, and an eight-point lead a week earlier.
This is the first time that Biden ballot numbers fall below 50 percent.
Oliver O’ConnellOctober 21, 2020 18:14
Down to earth in Pennsylvania
Barack Obama is campaigning for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania today – his first personal appearance in the campaign.
Talking on Andrea Mitchell reports On MSNBC, Robert Costa, a national policy correspondent for the Washington Post, says the Biden campaign “needs to eat the support for Trump in Philadelphia that we saw in 2016, because President Trump may still have the turnout in western and central Pennsylvania.”
Turnout is the key to winning in Pennsylvania for Joe Biden according to Governor Ed Rendle, and there is huge enthusiasm in the state.
Former President Obama could help Biden’s campaign with “an important counter-message to the president’s efforts to remove black men,” says former RNC President Michael Steele.
The average state RCP polls show a clear narrowing of the race in the past 10 days, from Biden’s peak that rose 7.3 points to now just 3.7 points on Trump.
Oliver O’ConnellOctober 21, 2020 17:20
