North Korea’s main sister: Kim Jong Un warns the Biden administration

North Korea’s elder sister Kim Yo-jung: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns US President Joe Biden’s administration .. Strong sister Kim Yoo Jong warns …

1/5 Conflicts between the United States and North Korea lead to dangerous conflicts.

2/5 An official newspaper in Pyongyang said that the United States and South Korea last week launched a joint military exercise.

3/5 Meanwhile, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yoo Jong, issued a stern warning to the United States. If you want to sleep comfortably for the next four years, do not start any kind of work that deprives you of this “rest”.

4/5 Another move by the United States angered North Korea. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Japan and South Korea yesterday.