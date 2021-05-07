Pfizer Vaccine Makers appreciate the date the pandemic could end | Technique

Ugur Shaheen and his wife, Ozlem Tursi, founders of the company Biotechnology – Those who developed the Pfizer vaccine – talk about the date they think the pandemic can end.

As part of an activity The Wall Street JournalShaheen indicated that the increase in cases of Covid-19 virus in developing countries, such as India, amid a relative shortage of vaccine supplies, will lead to the continued spread of Covid-19. Until mid-2022.

Shaheen, CEO of BioNTech, noted that by that date, even densely populated regions, such as India, “They will have achieved a high vaccination rate and herd immunity.”

At the same time, he expressed his hope that a large number of countries, developed and developing alike, would achieve this kind of collective protection over the next 12 months, through immunization operations.

We need to ensure really high vaccination rates around the world. Otherwise, no one will be safe, “adding that the epidemic will not end until herd immunity is achieved all over the world.

In the middle of 2022, Even densely populated areas like India will achieve high vaccination and herd immunity.

“Over the next 12 months, we will see an increasing number of industrialized, developing and low-income countries achieve this type of herd immunity simply by increasing the manufacturing capacity of existing players and adding new manufacturing centers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tureci, the medical director for Biotechnology Shaheen and his wife indicated that it might be necessary to combine vaccines from different companies in order to achieve faster herd immunity.

He pointed out that “the more vaccines we have, the better … In principle, we can mix and match them.” “Because, after all, we want to achieve herd immunity. We want to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

Let us remember that at the end of April, Bill Gates He indicated that according to his estimates, the world will return to “completely normal” by the end of 2022.

In conversation with the program Sophie Ridge on SundayThe North American pole indicated that although he believes that by that date the disease will not disappear, he is confident that at that time the cases will drop to “very small numbers.”

“The United Kingdom and the United States will reach high levels of vaccination in the summer of 2021 (winter in the southern hemisphere), so I think that starting from the end of the year or early 2022, the distribution of vaccines to other countries will begin to accelerate the end of the epidemic,” he said, according to the site. Sky News.