‘Pathetic’ Trump decried Cripps shooting as campaign pressure to recount | Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s opponents on Wednesday condemned the sacking of the senior official who opposed his unfounded allegations of election fraud, as the president continued his increasingly desperate battle to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

The president’s campaign team continued to press for recounts and investigations in the battlefield states where Biden had already been declared winning, including a new request in Wisconsin for a partial recount.

And there was an uproar over his decision late Tuesday, which he announced in a tweet, to dismiss a federal official in charge of election security who had rejected his allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said the dismissal of Cisa’s director, Christopher Krebs, was “pathetic and predictable by a president who sees the truth as his enemy.”

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court I dealt a blow For Trump’s efforts in state Biden won nearly 73,000 votes, saying officials had not improperly prevented the Trump campaign from monitoring the mail count, as the president claimed.

In another lawsuit, led by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in federal court for the state, Do not argue with an issue In federal court since the early 1990s when he was attorney general, the campaign has accused Democrats of conspiring nationwide to steal the election. No such evidence emerged in the two weeks following the closing of the polls.

Lawyers for the Democratic Secretary of State of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and several counties said the Trump campaign arguments lacked any constitutional basis or became irrelevant to the state’s Supreme Court ruling.

They asked US District Judge Matthew Bran to dismiss the case, describing the allegations as “at best, various wrongdoing” that did not warrant invalidating the Pennsylvania findings.

The next day, the Trump campaign requested a partial recount in Wisconsin, which Biden won by nearly 20,000 votes, while in Georgia, which the Democrat won by nearly 15,000, the manual recount continued. Near the deadline at midnight.

CNN, for example, declared Biden the win in Georgia.

Neither state was thought to flip – and even if they did, their 26 electoral votes combined would not be enough to keep Trump in the White House, which would require another reversal in Pennsylvania, a big prize of 20, and it’s also unlikely. Achieve.

Biden won the Electoral College by 306-232, the same margin that Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, a victory he insisted on calling it a landslide victory. Candidates require 270 Electoral College votes to win. Trump is also fighting in Nevada.

By continuing to refuse to compromise, Trump is blocking transitions including Biden financing to build his administration, even as the United States falters. Amid the escalation of the Corona virus.

In a statement announcing the recount request in Wisconsin, Trump campaign advisor Jim Tropis said: “Wisconsiners deserve to know whether their electoral processes are operating in a legal and transparent manner. Unfortunately, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in those two counties. A Standard Application of Absentee Polling Requirements in Wisconsin. “

The Wisconsin Election Commission confirmed it received $ 3 million from Trump’s campaign for a partial recount.

Complete recount It said It cost nearly $ 8 million. Trump continues to seek donations for the recount effort, though it has been widespread mentioned Much of this money is being used to pay off campaign debts and to fuel alimony Political Action Committee It was formed to tighten Trump’s grip on the Republican Party after forcing him to leave the White House in January.

Both bipartisan officials and key observers have denied Trump’s allegations of widespread election fraud, as all moves to halt Biden’s march to victory have failed.

In Michigan, Republican officials Retreat Amid infamous racist cries after threatening to block ratification of results in Wayne County, the large African-American province that includes Detroit. Trump praised their attempt to block on Twitter.

After the election race has been called up for an expected winner in a state, such as The Associated Press, results still have to be officially approved by state officials.

Biden won Michigan with approximately 346,000 votes.

Dave Wasserman, US House editor for the nonpartisan political journal Cook, He said: “It is time to start calling baseless plots what they are: defamation attacks on the more than 500,000 heroic poll workers and election administrators in every corner of the United States who have conducted successful elections amid record-breaking turnout and a global pandemic.”

Reverberations also continued from the president’s decision to fire Cripps, one of the federal appointees.

In a statement last week, Cisa, the Cribs Agency, said: “The November 3 election was the safest in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system has been removed or lost, or votes changed, or compromised in any way.”

in a tweet After Krebs was fired, Trump claimed the statement was “extremely inaccurate.”

Schiff, Chairman of the Democratic House Intelligence Committee, call The shooting is “pathetic and predictable of a president seeing the truth as his enemy.”

Angus King, Independent Senator from Maine, He said: “With gunfire [Krebs] To do his job, President Trump is hurting all Americans. “

Krebs said, “We were honored to serve. We did it right. Drive today, believe tomorrow. # Protection 2020“