Omicron is not the ultimate alternative, the virus continues to evolve

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will not be the last, and that the virus continues to "evolve".

At the first press conference of the year with global health experts at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the largest number of Covid-19 cases had been recorded since the beginning of the epidemic last week.

Noting that the Omicron variant has a milder trajectory compared to Delta, especially in vaccinated people, Ghebreyesus said, “Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalizing and killing people. Omicron creates a tsunami effect, which spreads very quickly and affects health systems throughout. the scientist “. It puts a lot of pressure on her,” he said.

Referring to overcrowding in hospitals due to Omicron, Ghebreyesus noted that “preventable” deaths have occurred from other illnesses and injuries due to staff shortages and overcrowding.

Ghebreyesus renewed the call for global equality in the distribution and access of vaccines, noting that 109 countries would miss the WHO’s goal of fully vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by half of 2021.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO team leader to combat Covid-19, stressed that all current vaccines are effective against this alternative, when questions regarding Omicron.

Kerkhove emphasized that the Omicron variant had not become more dangerous thanks to vaccinations in general, and called on everyone again to get theirs.

Kerkhove warned that Omicron would not be the last alternative to Covid-19, “Unfortunately, Omicron will not be the last alternative, the virus continues to evolve.” (AA)