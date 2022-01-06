French deputies approve the “permissibility” of vaccinating Macron | COVID-19

France’s National Assembly on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to create a “passport” for the COVID-19 vaccination, a document whose display will become mandatory for access to restaurants, cafes, intercity transport and cultural events across the country. country.

