French deputies approve the “permissibility” of vaccinating Macron | COVID-19

France’s National Assembly on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to create a “passport” for the COVID-19 vaccination, a document whose display will become mandatory for access to restaurants, cafes, intercity transport and cultural events across the country. country.

The bill was approved in the House of Representatives by 214 votes to 93 against and 27 abstentions, shortly after 5 a.m., at the end of a highly controversial political process, not only because of the measure itself, but because of the outcome of the head of state’s remarks, Tuesday , about the government’s plans to “stir up” the unvaccinated.

In an interview with ParisMacron used the expression “Get lost— it can be translated into something like ‘annoying’ or ‘annoying’ or ‘sanding’ – to account for his strategy of mobilizing the nearly five million French yet to be vaccinated to do so, criticized by the opposition in Parliament and In the April presidential race, for saying “unworthy” words to the President of the Republic.

“I don’t support nuisance [emmerder] French. I always complain when the government does that. But as for those who haven’t been vaccinated, yeah, I really want to bother them [emmerder]. We will continue to do so until the end. This is the strategy.” Macron said on Tuesday evening.

The government proposal must now be approved by the Senate before it becomes law. Macron and Prime Minister Jean-Castix’s plans include implementing the new measures – touted as essential to help stem the wave of infections. Because of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – From January 15.

According to the current legislation, which is intended to be replaced, only proof of vaccination or PCR testing is required for anyone wishing to have access to the venues and events in question.

According to French health authorities, on Wednesday there were more than 332,000 new cases of COVID-19 – another daily record in France – and 246 deaths from the disease.