Negotiations with Russia in Geneva: The State Department announced the formation of the American delegation

Talks with Russia in Geneva on January 10 Under the so-called "security guarantees" in Europe, the US delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

This was stated in a statement issued by the US State Department.

The following US officials will also participate in the Geneva talks:

Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins;

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Chris Robinson;

Deputy Assistant Minister of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper; Lieutenant General James Mingus.

They will also be accompanied by an interagency delegation from the State Department, the National Security Council, the Department of Defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Sherman is then scheduled to travel to Brussels for consultations with NATO leaders, NATO allies and EU officials on the situation in Ukraine.

Early on January 12, Sherman will lead the US delegation to the Russia-NATO Council.

It is reported that the United States and its partners agreed to negotiate with Russia, dedicated to calming the situation throughout Ukraine and some other issues. It will take place from January 10 to 13 in three formats.

