Nominations, Predictions, and Celebration of Flow

The 2021 version of the Golden Globe Will go down in history. And not just because it will be the first to be held during a pandemic, in ways never seen before (we will explain in the article which one). It will also go down in history because they were nominated for the first time in the desired category Best Directed Three out of five female managers: Chloe Chow for every BedouinAnd the Regina King With One night in Miami … Ed Emerald Vinyl, The young director for his work before we saw him as an actress as Camilla Parker-Bowles in Crown 4And the With Promising young woman.

A decisive change in course compared to what it was twelve months ago, when protests against the absence of a quota system for women in the most important candidates took different forms. Natalie PortmanFor example, in announcing the shortlist of finalists on stage, he emphasized: “And everyone The remembrance The candidates are … or H. Candidates Men I am…On the Oscars red carpet, a few weeks later, he walked in a nameplate gown Directors ignored the AcademyAnd the First of all, Greta Gerwig is with her little Women.

Nominations and expectations: who will win?

In this year without cinemas, entertainment has moved to on-demand platforms, reinforcing the already mainstream trend, as evidenced by the nominations given to the live broadcasters. Netflix At the top with 22 nominations, followed by at a safe distance Amazon Studios with 7 And traditional producers Focus features, Searchlight photos H Sony Pictures With 5.

As for the favorites, it’s in the category Best Drama Film Standing outside BedouinThe film, winning the Golden Lion in Venice, is about the story of a sixty-year-old Fern, who left her city after losing her job to live as a Bedouin and crossed with her in the western United States. To give the director a hard time Chloe Chow it will be Chicago trial 7And the A movie about one of the most famous trials in American history after violent clashes in 1968 that broke out at a Democratic Party conference between protesters and police.

Designated Actors and Actresses

Among the late actors Chadwick Bosman He could receive a Golden Globe Award posthumously for his performance in Bottom of what renny blackAnd the Film about blues singer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis, also nominated for Best Actress). That is if Hollywood Foreign Press journalists prefer it among others Gary Oldman As alcoholic screenwriter Hermann J. Mankiewicz wrestles with scriptwriter L. Fourth By Orson Welles in Mank. But among women, Vanessa Kirby It could replicate the rifle’s success, winning the Volpi Cup For her hero Cut to a woman.

In the nominations for comedies and musicals Borat’s subsequent movie From Amazon Studios he has what it takes to bring more than one Golden Globe. It is a filter like Best Lead Actor and Actress (Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bacalova). Among the TV series, and always in the field of comedy, Chet Creek With Catherine O’Hara (um Mom I missed the planeHe was very successful and was among the nominees.

Golden Globe TV series

Stay on small screen, perform Lady Diana V. the crown Young actress Emma Corinne could win her debut Golden GlobeNext to the supportive role of the colleague Gillian Anderson / Margaret ThatcherAlso among the favorites in its class.

Acclaimed The queen of chess He can come out to win backing down They are both in the category Best Short Series They are both at it Best actress, Thanks very good Anya Taylor Joy. And who knows what Hugh Grant He failed to triumph in the men’s group, as he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie. In the drama category, there is also a cinematic sacred monster in his first experience with the streaming series, Al Pacino Hunters. He will beat Jason Bateman (Ozark)?

Golden Globe 2021: the party

On the Italian night Between February 28 and March 1, Starting at 00.55 a.m. and after the deadline due to the pandemic, an award ceremony will be held for the winners of this wait Edition 78. The ceremony will also be visible in our country on Sky Atlantic. To determine the winners, as always, I. 90 Foreign Press correspondents from HollywoodForeign Press Association.

An evening – indeed, a night if we take into account the Italian time zone – where the glamorous side will be missing as we are used to seeing it. For obvious reasons, there will be no red carpet and applicants will be driven from their homes. In addition to the usual location, the Beverly Hilton In Beverly Hills, the cameras will also show us the rainbow room in New York. In fact, the conductors will be located on the coasts of the United States: Tina Fey It will be on the east coast e Amy Poehler In California.