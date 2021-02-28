Raul Jimenez will allocate the funds raised to projects in the United Kingdom and Mexico

Raul Jimenez set aside funds for charitable causes by a group

Fans raised a banner in his honor after the break

Skull that suffered in November.

Chain of fans

Wanted to raise money to put up a banner in support of Mexico in

Molino Stadium, for which they set an initial goal of € 8,500.

However, the total amount collected was an additional 18,000 euros, which will be divided into two parts

The reasons Jimenez chose.

One of them will be the Headway Association.

It is located in the UK and helps to improve people’s lives afterwards

Suffering from a traumatic brain injury and the other is the initiative

Mexican Jugamos Todos, who is trying to use soccer to improve

Children’s quality of life.

Huge gesture of wolves!#LUPenCasa The huge blanket worn by the Molino stadium as a sign of Raul Jimenez’s support pic.twitter.com/khdS6zcV0M – FOX Sports MX (FOXSportsMX) December 13, 2020

“My family and I

Overwhelmed with expressions of support from the Wolves family, from

Football and the whole world after what happened to me and my injury

Jimenez said.

“ Letters of support you have received,

By all channels and all over the world, it was done

Inspire me in rehab and my recovery

A sign in Molino is a special gesture. “

“I would like to thank all the people who invented this and everyone who donated something.”

Jimenez

He is still recovering from his injury after colliding with David

Louise and although there are no specific recovery periods, only his coach

Nuno Espírito Santo is confident he can play again before

Finish this season.