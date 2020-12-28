Megixett, Harry and Megan Rethink: “They Want Another Year as Kings”

A twist at Buckingham Palace. Almost a year after saying goodbye to the United Kingdom and his royal duties, and Principe Harry e Megan Markle Think about it. Megxit is being renegotiated, the pact that established the split between the Dukes of Sussex and the royal family. From the United States, the couple will negotiate the terms of extending the agreement, which was signed last January during the famous Sandringham summit, for another year.

The pharaonic commercial contracts the Sussex family signed with Netflix and Spotify did not seem sufficient for Harry and Megan to separate them from the protective wing of Queen Elizabeth II. The opportunity to define it as “real” for another year, and thus maintain this status that allows it to make agreements and gain its hosting, is extremely greedy.

“ The Duke and Duchess want to make sure they retain their royal patronage, which was agreed upon in the first agreement Megsett As it was reported in British newspapers, which have been working to extend the agreement for days.

According to the latest rumors, Prince Harry will even be ready to return to the UK to discuss Megxit with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his brother William. 2021 will be a year of wonderful celebrations for the royal family – between the Queen’s 95th birthday, Philip’s centenary and the unveiling of the Diana statue on July 1st – and Harry would like to be present at at least one of the festivities. Maybe suitable for a new leadership.

Sources close to the palace- As reported by Express magazine It was mentioned that Megxit Review, however, may take several weeks to find a valid maintenance solution. In the palace, they want to make sure, in fact, that the commercial deals Harry and Meghan made with some of the entertainment giants (Netflix and Spotify among all) are in line with. Value her Majesty. “Queen Elizabeth II never disapproved of Meghan’s Hollywood moves, but Harry’s recent conversations with Her Majesty seem to have eased their relations. Royal biographer Andrew Morton reports this, revealing how the atmosphere at the Windsor home was to calm down:” Compared to the past few months, the waters have calmed down. Now Harry and Meghan will try to find a stable deal that satisfies everyone and thus will likely return to London next year. “.