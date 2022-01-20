Active for 36 months at -85% and see HBO!

Want to watch HBO? Currently it is not possible with the official modalities, Neither in Italy, nor in Germany, nor in Great Britain. Ma PrivateVPN It tells you how to do it In just two steps.

HBO Max You have expanded a lot In recent months, but not in our country or in those mentioned above. All of this has to do with the rights to the content. This is because, while he may own the content whether he is game of thrones in chernobyl, She also has Agreement with Sky which applies to Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom. This agreement allows Sky to display HBO . Content Until 2025 around.

Which simply means HBO Can’t launch its own platform until the agreement is terminated.

There are other small factors, too. Sometimes HBO brings the platformlimited time movies which otherwise would not exist.

However, as promised, let’s see how to do To watch HBO also in Italy.

The two key steps for HBO MAX UK in 2021

Given that the indicators provided World Health Organization I’m referring to Great Britain, you can anyway Try it.

Step 1

In order to proceed, you must first Change your virtual location. Something you can do with a VPN service.

VPN services basically have a number of servers, in most cases, in different countriesIt is sometimes hosted on platforms on hosting Sometimes hosted on your devices On its own servers, as with many of PrivateVPN’s servers.

You can then Connect to such a server, in this case, in the United States, and it can appear that you are in the United States.

PrivateVPN comes to an entertainment focused service which means you won’t get thousands of servers like with other services, but instead you will get servers that work great with platforms like HBO Max and many more, both Paramount + x Hollow.

What you need to do is:

Register a PrivateVPN account Download the PrivateVPN app. Connect to a US server

If you already have a US-issued card or HBO Max account but are just traveling, that’s pretty much it all. But other than that, you have too I need an account And you need to bypass HBO’s payment ban.

Step 2

Most of the instructions about unblocking content, be it HBO or something else, They didn’t mention the clip Very important in regards to unlocking the platform.

On most US services, unless you have a card issued in America, You will not be able to register. And if you can’t sign up, you can’t watch.

The best and easiest way to get an HBO Max account in Italy is to sign up on your mobile device. In fact, while HBO does have its own payment card blocks on its website, if you sign up on a mobile device, Both Google and Apple They take care of the payment and do not apply such a lock, which makes this method a great solution to unlocking many American Broadcasting Services in Italy at once.

The only problem is to change your region Google Play StoreDownload HBO Max first and then sign up.

Change region on Android and Apple devices

Now let’s see how Change your location su Android ed Apple.

Let’s go From Apple devices:

Sign out of your iCloud account. Create a new account with your US location. Download the HBO Max app and join HBO from it, while obviously connected to a US VPN server.

Of course, you can log back into your old account after downloading HBO and creating an account, by that time you still have from both accounts.

And now let’s see Android:

Connect to a US server using PrivateVPN. Open your Google Play Store. Click on the three bars at the top left of the screen. Click Account.

Since you are connected to a VPN, you will be given a choice change your region So it is in the United States.

Take advantage of the current promotion by logging in here.