Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness TV series will be part of the game list

The Netflix animated show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be part of Capcom’s survival horror game, while the two protagonists Claire Redfield and Leon S Kennedy will also appear in the series.

Infinite Darkness will be a CG cartoon and come to Netflix in 2021, putting the main character from Resident Evil 2 center stage. The show is part of a wider push by Netflix and Capcom to release a whole host of new Resident Evil adaptations – including the Resident Evil live TV series.

As we can see from the images released by Netflix, Leon cast a similar look of him to his Resident Evil 6 look while Claire looks almost the same as she did in Resident Evil 2 Remake and the animated film Resident Evil: Degeneration.

Infinite Darkness will be the first of the new Resident Evil TV show project to head to Netflix.

Both shows will be on Netflix, but Infinite Darkness will focus on Claire and Leon while the other live-action show is said to include the Wesker kids.

14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to New Raccoon. The live-action show is produced by Constantin Film who previously produced the crazy live-action movies Resident Evil.

When the biohazards are wild, only a pair of veteran zombie killers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set within the classic survival franchise @ CapcomUSA_RE_Games, which will release next year. pic.twitter.com/nuBKVgXuzpOctober 27, 2020

When is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness set?

Based on the above images released by Netflix, we can guess the anime will be set sometime after Resident Evil 6.

Leon has a very similar look in that game, with his long, deep ’90s hair and a modern leather jacket.

The 2008 animated film Resident Evil: Degeneration saw Resi 2 heroes Claire and Leon reunite. It was followed by a sequel called Resident Evil: Damnation, which served as a precursor to Resident Evil 6, so it might make sense that it picked up Infinite Darkness sometime after the events of that game.

(Photo credit: Capcom / Netflix)

Given Capcom’s track record with its on-screen adaptations for games in movies and shows, we’re not overly optimistic about the live-action show that will be coming to Netflix.

On the other hand, Infinite Darkness feels like it’s designed to please fans – which is definitely why these types of tweaks were in the first place. Previous animated films have always felt more like Resident Evil than live-action films starring Milla Jovovich.

This may change with future movies. Earlier this month, a live Resident Evil reboot was announced, and it will feature Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield and Kaya Scodelario as Clare Redfield. It will be directed by Johannes Roberts, director of the horror film 47 Meters Down.