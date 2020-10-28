Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness TV series will be part of the game list

15 hours ago Elena Rowse
The Netflix animated show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be part of Capcom’s survival horror game, while the two protagonists Claire Redfield and Leon S Kennedy will also appear in the series.

Infinite Darkness will be a CG cartoon and come to Netflix in 2021, putting the main character from Resident Evil 2 center stage. The show is part of a wider push by Netflix and Capcom to release a whole host of new Resident Evil adaptations – including the Resident Evil live TV series.

