PlayStation 5 Awards offer great new graphics and sharing options

7 hours ago Elena Rowse
playstation 5 trophies

Sony previously unveiled the Trophy overhaul system for PlayStation. However, the company has yet to show how the awards will work on the PlayStation 5, in terms of the way they will appear on screen. Of course, the limited details about the “create button” for the DualSense controller offer its own set of questions in this regard. Some of these questions are now answered, thanks to a new video that shows what happens when players win a trophy on their next-generation console.

Greg Miller of Kinda Funny shared the aforementioned video via their recent Twitter post. Check it out in the tweet below:

On PlayStation 4, the system takes a screenshot of the moment players win the trophy. Sometimes the screenshots are very good, and may be good enough to share on social media. Most of the time, the screenshot will show a black screen or an inappropriate camera angle.

Evident from Miller’s video, the PS5 will address this by capturing a few seconds of footage. When you get the trophy in the above clip, an input graphic appears at the bottom of the screen. This drawing shows the type of cup, in this case bronze, and its description. This all unfolds moments before the usual Trophy icon appears in the upper-right corner of the screen. This upgrade to the formula should allow players more options when it comes to sharing the noteworthy trophy progression.

We hope Sony itself provides more details on all of the above soon. We are still waiting for additional information about the clear digital rewards that will come with some next-generation prizes unlocking.

PlayStation 5 arrives in stores in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12. The next-generation console will be launched in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa a week later on November 19.

[Source: Greg Miller on Twitter]

