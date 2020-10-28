How long did this huge coral reef stay hidden? – BGR

23 hours ago Elena Rowse
How long did this huge coral reef stay hidden? - BGR
  • Researchers mapping the Great Barrier Reef have discovered a new reef structure that has not been previously documented.
  • The coral reef structure resembles a large tower that juts out from the sea floor and extends 500 meters toward the surface.
  • The new part of the coral reef was explored using an underwater robot.

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia isn’t exactly new to science. Studied over many decades, researchers have mapped and mapped coral reefs while studying the effects of climate change on the delicate coral reef environment. With that in mind, it might seem totally absurd that the colossal reef structure dwarfing the Empire State Building was hidden in plain sight, but it appears that this is exactly what scientists have just discovered.

Researchers from James Cook University found coral reefs while mapping the Northern Great Barrier Reef. It is the first tie in which a new piece of coral was discovered more than 120 years ago.

So, how was this huge part of the reef not observed for so long? Its ability to stay hidden for so long is due in large part to its shape. It is a tall and narrow tower that juts out from the sea floor, extending 500 meters towards the surface. Its “climax,” so to speak, is only 40 meters below sea level, and the crew charting the area was able to discover it without much trouble.

“This unexpected discovery confirms that we are continuing to find unknown structures and new species in our surroundings,” Wendy Schmidt of the Schmidt Oceanic Institute He said in a statement. It is the Schmidt Ocean Institute that developed the underwater SuBastian robot that recently discovered coral reefs. “Our knowledge of what is in the ocean has always been very limited. Thanks to new technologies that work with our eyes, ears and hands in the depths of the ocean, we have the ability to explore like never before. New ocean views open up to us, revealing the diverse ecosystems and life forms that share the planet with us. “.

READ  Microsoft confirmed Xbox Series S after next-gen Xbox price leak [Updated]

It’s an amazing find, and you can experience it for yourself thanks to the high-definition video that the researchers recorded as they explored the newly discovered coral reef structure. A four-hour video has been posted exploring the coral reefs on Earth, and you can watch everything in HD quality:

“The discovery of a new half-kilometer-high coral reef in the Cape York marine area of ​​the well-known Great Barrier Reef shows just how mysterious the world is beyond our coast,” said Dr. Giotika Vermani, Director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute. “This powerful combination of underwater map data and imagery will be used to understand these new coral reefs and their role within the magnificent World Heritage Area of ​​the Great Barrier Reef.”

It’s a really cool find, and it’s a great reminder of just how vast and largely unexplored Earth’s oceans are.

Mike Weiner has provided a report on technology and video games over the past decade, covering breaking news and trends in virtual reality, wearables, smartphones, and future technology. Most recently, Mike has worked as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, appearing on USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web outlets and publications. His love of reporting is second only to his addiction to games.

More Stories

PlayStation 5 Awards offer great new graphics and sharing options

6 hours ago Elena Rowse

Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness TV series will be part of the game list

15 hours ago Elena Rowse

Cyberpunk 2077 is delayed until December 10

1 day ago Elena Rowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Miles Taylor, former homeland security official, reveals he is ‘anonymous’

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

Shocking footage shows a massive fighting erupting between passengers on board a Ryanair flight bound for Manchester

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Former WWE wrestler Tracy Smothers is dead at the age of 58

6 hours ago Neville Carr

NASA is stoking excitement and fear with a mysterious tweet

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Wisconsin football game canceled after positive results for Covid-19

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler