Apple announced that WWDC 2021 will be held online from June 7-11

The Next edition of WWDC As usual in June, from 7 to 11, Apple announced today, and this meeting will resume the coordination that was inaugurated last year in the midst of the pandemic.

Thus the developers will attend the event remotely for free, which will have the advantage of putting them all on an equal footing. Typically, only 5,000 of them (out of 28 million claimed by Apple) can attend the keynote speech, workshops and events that Apple organizes in parallel.

With Phil Schiller distancing himself, Susan Prescott has the honor to announce the event. “We will make WWDC21 our best and biggest event yet, and we’re excited to bring new tools to developers to help them create apps that change the way we live, work and live. For play.”And Authorizes the Developer Relationship Manager Business marketing and education.

As with every year, WWDC21 will include an introductory keynote, more technical state of the union, and several technical sessions as well as (virtual) face-to-face meetings between third-party developers and Apple engineers. Details will be communicated at a later time.

Apple is taking advantage of that announcement to open today Rapid Student Challenge, A competition where students are invited to submit their creativity in Swift.