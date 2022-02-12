Emmanuel Macron told Vladimir Putin that “honest dialogue is not compatible with military escalation” in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a joint press conference in Moscow on February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

french president, Emmanuel MacronHe told his Russian counterpart on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putinwhich – that “An honest dialogue is inconsistent with the military escalationOn the Russian border with Ukraine, the French presidency reported.

Macron and PutinThey expressed their willingness to continue the dialogue“For the implementation of the Minsk agreements on the pro-Russian separatist Donbass region (eastern Ukraine) and on”Conditions of security and stability in Europe‘, select the Elysee Palace, after a telephone conversation with 1 hour 40 minutes between the two leaders.

Putin hosted Macron at the Kremlin earlier this week for his first summit with a Western leader since Russia began massing troops near Ukraine last year.

At that meeting in the Kremlin, Macron expressed to Putin his desire to “initiate de-escalation” of the crisis in Ukraine.efforts welcomed by Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow on February 7, 2022. Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

“Our continent today is in a very critical situation, which forces us to take the utmost responsibility,” Macron said, sitting at one end of a long white table in the Kremlin hall, several meters from Putin.

Macron proposed to Putin “Building concrete security guarantees” for all countries involved in the Ukraine crisis.

“President Putin assured me of his readiness to participate in this process and his readiness to preserve the stability and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Macron said during a joint press conference after more than five hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow.

for this part, Putin stressed that he is ready to do “everything in his power to find compromises” and avoid a military escalation in the Ukraine crisis..

“For our part, we will do everything we can to find compromises that satisfy everyone,” he said after receiving French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French leader, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, was the first high-ranking Western leader to meet the Russian president. Since tensions increased in December.

