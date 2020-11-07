Electronic Arts

Game: Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
Platform: PS4 (Reviewed), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: Stellar Entertainment Limited

Publisher has provided Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Review Code.

The The need for speed The franchise has thrived from a myriad of racing subgenres to varying degrees of success. Fans have been treated to street racing adventures, serious simulations and open world perversions that deliver doses of police mechanics and thieves. 2010 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit He led himself towards fast races and furious chases that allowed the crowd to take on the role of police. Such an unforgettable, fun entry into the EA long-running series deserves a return to the modern era with improved visuals, more content and the same fun gameplay we’re used to. NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered He managed to identify a couple of these features, while not doing much to greatly improve the graphics.

Attached core expertise Hot Pursuit Still as fun as before. Both sides of Racer / Cop coin are filled with events to participate in, which provide changing track / weather decks and game modes. Breaking the law as a street racer means you’ll break the speed limit during intense lap races, go to the fastest point during time trials, and go out of your way to win during the one-lap competition. On the other side of the law, you’ll hit the road as Seacrest County’s most adorable police car. Eliminating high speed criminals with brutal strikes and various weapons is always a good time. On top of all the essential content and DLC plugins included in this editor, there are more car classes, paint customization options, and events to keep yourself busy. To say that this remanufacturer is full of things to do is an understatement.

General feeling of Hot Pursuit The cars are expected to feel good. The handling is familiar (which is a good thing), the cars have a fair weight and the drift is fine as it should be. The game feel overtakes speed when you skip the rest of the pack, zip near faults while driving on the wrong side of the road, and zip through a crowded police barrier. Bumping into cars and watching them wipe out in epic slow motion never gets old. Active events are more fun, but the same cannot be said of free open-world exploration. This feature wasn’t worth turning on for the day and the feeling stayed the same. It was great to see the developers letting players roam the open road and enter the action through the Discovery method, but maybe that takes a lot for a repost. Just avoid the free roaming option completely.

The main reason Hot Pursuit Much of the praise for its release was due to the Autolog feature. Depending on your friends’ online performance, you will be presented with new challenges over time. This revolutionary mechanic is still commendable in this day and age, as it provides plenty of additional replay value for those who want to stay on top of their personal leaderboards. Logging in and handling your friends’ progress always gives you new goals to achieve, and it’s a gameplay loop that will keep this editor in your game cycle for much longer than expected.

As an optimizer, you expect to see a slight or significant rise in visual resolution. NFS Hot Pursuit It was launched during the PS3 / Xbox 360 era, which makes it the perfect candidate for some noticeable graphical improvements. The 60fps performance mode applied to the PS4 Pro definitely looks great in action. But the game in general does not look much better than the last generation version. That doesn’t mean the game looks bad or even worse than before – it didn’t take the visual leap you’d expect from a current-generation reboot. It’s hard to tell if you are playing the original or the enhanced version unless there is someone playing another version of the game next to you.

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered takeaway

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered Slightly improves one of the best entries in EA’s popular racing series. The huge array of events from the base game, plus DLC goodies and brand new content provide more bang for the rest of you. The Autolog mechanic regularly gives players personal achievements to reach while competing with their friends.

As a remastered, this is slightly below today’s standards in two major areas. The graphics don’t look much better than they did in 2010. The unchanged open-world free roaming option is still a waste of time. Remastered Hot Pursuit It has loads of fun things to do and feel great when it’s time to get off the road. It’s just a disappointment when it comes to graphical improvements and the fact that its long-standing issues are still intact.

Our Need Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered Score: 7.5 out of 10

