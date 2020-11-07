Get 15 TB of lifetime cloud storage for just $ 150...

Cloud storage is an essential part of any comprehensive backup strategy. However, many service providers charge a lot of money for the limited space. On the other hand,

Offers more storage than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive for a fraction of the price. You can now store 15 TB on a single device

Lifetime subscription for only $ 149.99

While it is smart to have a local backup of your files, it is also important to have a remote backup. In the event of a fire or flood, you should still have a copy of each file in the cloud.

Degoo handles this role well, and as TechRadar puts it, it provides “easy and fast backups”. The service is available online and on your phone, and it backs up all your files on unlimited devices.

The app has automatic file change detection that runs a backup copy every time you edit an existing file. This is very useful when you are working. If you ever encounter problems, you can easily downgrade and revert to the previous version.

While backing up your files, you have the option to backup the process for a safe transfer.

Degoo also lets you share files with friends, family, and colleagues. To make sure your data remains safe, Degoo uses AES-256 encryption.

Usually, you’ll pay $ 4,320 for lifetime storage, but you can skip this one 15 TB plan today for $ 149.99.

For even greater savings, upgrade to 25 TB for $ 199.99 ($ 7,200 value) 35 TB for $ 249.99 (Worth $ 10,800) or get it 50 TB for only $ 299.99 (A value of $ 14,400).

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $ 149.99

