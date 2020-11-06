Best pre-order deal for HomePod mini: $ 89.99 lowest price

First material discount has arrived on pre-orders for HomePod mini, and best deal is only available at Camel. Get the new smart speaker for $ 89.99 for a limited time only.

New mini discount from HomePod

Retailing at $ 99, Apple’s new HomePod mini makes a great holiday gift at a budget-friendly price. But shoppers could save more on the brand new smart speaker this week with a promo code Appinsider, Which The supplement dropped to $ 89.99 In your choice of Space Gray or White in Adorama.

This discount, plus free shipping within the neighboring United States, is valid for a limited time only. Orders are filled into consideration on a first come, first served basis, and you’ll need to secure your place in line right away to get the best place for delivery.

To activate the coupon, you must shop through This special pricing link And enter the APINSIDER coupon code in the same browsing session. Below can be found detailed step-by-step instructions for redeeming the deal.

How to apply the coupon

Make sure you are using a browser that has cookies enabled and not in private mode. Click the price link for the required configuration from this article or the Adorama price links in our websiteSmart speaker price guide . You must click on our links in the same shopping session that you use our coupon. If you try to save a link late, the coupon won’t work. Once you click on the price link, you will see a higher price than the advertiser (we’ll fix that shortly). Add HomePod mini to your cart anyway, and when you’re done shopping, start the checkout process. Where to find the Adorama coupon code field Enter the coupon code Appinsider In the field and click “Apply”. The discount must appear under ‘Promo Savings’ above the order total. [email protected] This is. As always, if you have any issues you can contact us at

