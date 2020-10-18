More than 1,000 current and former CDC employees have criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus

10 hours ago Dwayne Menzie
More than 1,000 current and former CDC employees have criticized Trump's response to the coronavirus

More than 1,000 current and former employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have criticized Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

“The absence of national leadership on Covid-19 is unprecedented and dangerous,” read the letter signed by current and former disease investigators for the agency’s Epidemic Intelligence Service.

“The CDC must be at the forefront of a successful response to this global public health emergency.”

Among those who signed the letter were two former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jeffrey Coplan, who led the CDC under Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and Tom Frieden, who served under Barack Obama.

The letter, published in the Epidemiology Monitor newsletter, also expressed concern “about the sinister politicization and silencing of the country’s health protection agency” during the spread of the virus.

The White House has been criticized for interfering with the role of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the administration has been accused of editing official health guidelines and changing the language written by scientists.

“The CDC today, as it does every day in its 74 years of history, has provided the best information and recommendations available to the American public,” the agency said in response.

“Since January, more than 5,200 CDC employees have dedicated themselves to protecting the health of the American people.”

More than 224,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus during the pandemic, with more than 8.3 million cases recorded.

READ  Siberian heatwave 'made 600 moments far more probable by local weather change'

More Stories

Silly Trump puts a large amount of cash in a collection box at the church in Las Vegas

2 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

Trump slams Sass for predicting a Republican bloodbath in the Senate | US News

18 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

Coronavirus: Yodler refuse to blame “one of the worst outbreaks of Corona virus in Europe” | world News

1 day ago Dwayne Menzie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Bustec the Federal Reserve talks about why the South has the lowest unemployment rate in the country

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Miley Cyrus Covered “Zombie” By The Cranberries And You Have To See It

1 hour ago Neville Carr

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched controversial Starlink satellites

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

NFL Week 6 will happen as planned, and no more positive test has been reported

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Everything you need to know about iPhone 12’s ultra-wideband and HomePod mini

1 hour ago Elena Rowse