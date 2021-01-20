Trump could call Putin before storming the Capitol – World News – UNIAN

Hillary Clinton wants to have recordings of the US leader’s conversations starting January 6 to see if he has spoken to Putin.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton intends to find out if the incumbent has spoken Donald Trump With Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the storming of the Capitol.

She stated this during a podcast both you and me, reports The hill.

Clinton wants to have recordings of the US leader’s conversations starting January 6 to see if he has spoken to Putin. The politician added on Twitter that an investigation was needed to establish Trump’s ties to the Russian leader. She believes that this will restore damage to US national security and prevent “the puppet from taking over the presidency again.”

According to Clinton, Trump’s four years in the presidency showed that he despised democracy. In addition, the riots by his supporters in Washington showed that his “accomplices” were equally disdainful of the political system, she said.

Biden elected president of the United States and stormed the Capitol

On January 6, a joint session of both houses of Congress that was due to approve the results of the Electoral College vote was suspended due to mass riots on Capitol Hill, organized by thousands of Trump supporters. Aggressive protesters stormed the Congress building, and police were forced to evacuate lawmakers. At least four people were reported killed in the riots. The US National Guard has been sent to the Capitol to restore order.

On January 7, the US Congress formally approved Democrat Joe Biden as President of the United States to take office on January 20. Biden received more than 270 votes in Congress.

Joe Biden’s inauguration will be held under tight security. In addition to the thousands of police officers, more than 20,000 National Guard soldiers will participate.

