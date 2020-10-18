Trump slams Sass for predicting a Republican bloodbath in the Senate | US News

Polls drop for Joe Biden While campaigning through the outbreak, Donald Trump chose to set aside time on Saturday morning to speak on Twitter against a member of his party in the Senate, a house that Republicans face a loss on November 3.

The president called Bensasi “the little one,” “the least effective of the 53 Republican senators,” “rather stupid and loathsome” and “an embarrassment for the great state of Nebraska.”

Otherwise, Trump concluded, “He’s just an amazing guy!”

Sassi’s crime was to criticize Trump in strong terms on a call with voters first Reported by Washington Examiner, Saying the president is “accepting the aftermath of dictators” and “flirting with white racists.”

“I’m now looking into the possibility of a Republican bloodbath in the Senate, which is why I’ve never taken a Trump train,” said Sassy.

Analysts this week At the University of Virginia Politics Center He expected the Democrats in the Senate to receive “a net gain of between one and eight seats.” The Democrats need a net gain of three or four seats to win a majority.

Sassi, 48, a conservative with a liberal character who is widely believed to be looking forward to running for the presidential election in 2024, is a chance for re-election. In 2018, he published a book-length appeal for civility across the aisle, They: Why We Hate Each Other – And How We Heal.

But critics scoffed at his claim that he “never rode Trump’s train” – he did They voted for Trump in the White House 87% of the timeHe joined the rest of his party, with the exception of Mitt Romney, in voting to acquit Trump of the impeachment charges.

Speaking to voters, Sassy criticized Trump for treating the coronavirus pandemic as a “public relations crisis” and said the president “accepts the aftermath of dictators.” [and] Mocks evangelists behind closed doors. “

“His family treated the presidency as a job opportunity,” Sassi said. “He flirted with white supremacists.”

Evidence for such accusations abounds. But Trump has also pointed to the hard political realities, highlighting the fate of other senators who have turned against him.

Senator Sassi was as nice as RINO [Republican in Name Only] He could go on until he recently won the Republican nomination for a second term. ”Then he went back to his stupid and hateful ways. He must feel he cannot lose to a Democrat. “

Trump later added that Sassi “appears to be following the same disgraceful path as former Senator Liddell” Bob Corker … and Jeff “The Flick”.

Corker, of Tennessee, was once considered a deputy or secretary of state, but he ended up comparing the Trump White House to:An adult day care centerRetire in 2018. Flick, from Arizona, He also stepped down that year.

Trump said both were “totally unelectable, can’t even come close to winning the primaries, and decided to leave politics and” RETIRE “gracefully. It could be the next Sasse, or maybe Republicans Should you find a new and more applicable filter? “

This will not happen. However, on Friday, the conservative Washington Post wrote Jennifer Rubin Sassy slammed For not opposing Trump in public.

“He fell silent when his fellow citizens needed candor,” Robin wrote.

Sassy has not publicly defended Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, from Trump’s attacks. The governors did not warn against following Trump’s recommendations regarding the pandemic, or did not blame the White House for avoiding masks and social distancing, or talked about Trump’s behavior once the president was injured, or confronted him in any meaningful way with the American people about Trump. Racism and contempt for religion.

“One must conclude that the sheer cowardice of staying in office (requiring him to avoid the wrath of the MAGA crowd) explains his reservation. As with any other silent Republican of this era, personal ambition overcame commitment to the state and the constitution.”

On Saturday, James Wegman, a spokesman for Sassy, claimed: “Ben said the same thing to Nebraskan that he said repeatedly to the president directly in the Oval Office. Benn is focused on defending the Republican majority in the Senate, and he won’t waste a minute on tweets.”