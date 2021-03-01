Merkel Refuses General Astrazeneca Vaccine | Globalism

Advisor Merkel She will not be vaccinated with live Astrazeneca vaccine, government spokesperson Stephen Seibert explained.

Thus he refuses, Related suggestion Presented by the Secretary General of the German Society of Immunology, Karsten.

“The chancellor has said repeatedly that she will receive the vaccination when her turn comes,” Seibert said. “In addition to Merkel. He is 66 years old and the vaccine is only recommended for people under the age of 65.

On the other hand, the mayor of Berlin, Michael Mueller, of the Social Democratic Party said, “He will be vaccinated immediately with the AstraZenka vaccine,” he told the German news agency (dpa).

However, both Seibert and Mueller indicated the safety of the vaccine.

With the expected delivery of more than a million doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine, vaccine doses in the federal states could be increased again by the end of the week. Nearly 1.1 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered by Thursday, bringing the total delivery volume to nearly 3.2 million doses, according to the Health Ministry. As of Sunday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, only about 455,000 people have been vaccinated.

Nearly 91,000 people in Germany were vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine last weekend. If this frequency continues, approximately two million doses may not be used by the end of the week. By Sunday, more than 6.1 million coronavirus vaccines had been given in Germany, the vast majority of them with the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine.

However, the federal government is currently rejecting the General Administration of Astrazeneca Vaccine for people outside of priority groups.

Studies show that Astrazeneca is slightly less effective than the Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Additionally, the German Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) – unlike the European Medicines Agency (EMA) – only recommends it for people between the ages of 18 and 64, as there is no data on its effect on older adults. However, Stiko announced that it will reconsider its recommendation as soon as possible, so the Astrazeneca vaccine can also be used for seniors.