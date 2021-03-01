Giant sea monsters mistakenly recorded by Google Earth, looks absolutely amazing!

The sea floor is a place people cannot fully explore, so pictures are taken by mistake Google Earth Taking pictures of the water monster made people very interested.

Sea monster in Antarctica

Google Earth, located southwest of Deception Island in the hinterland of Antarctica, has discovered what appeared to be a truly terrifying sea monster. This creature is very similar to Kraken, the legendary sea monster in the Scandinavian world.

While the image is a little vague, one thing is for sure: the legendary Kraken definitely appears to have moved to Antarctica!

Great prehistoric sharks

The ocean is so deep that we haven’t discovered all of its secrets yet. Biologists at the University of Sydney, Australia, have published a photo of a giant shark still known as a megalodon. The image was taken by Google Earth on an Australian coast.

Giant crab

An aquatic biologist studying Google Earth saw a cloud of something inconspicuous in the waters near India’s Visakhapatnam. When he fully zoomed in, he was very surprised that it was a huge group of red crabs, about 27.4 meters long. These types of crab are usually found in southern Cali and Pazacale. It was the first time that they had made such a mass exodus. Here is a picture of the large mutated focus of this crab, and it seems like he’s never heard of it before.

The Loch Ness monster

The secrets of LochNess’s monster, also known as Nessy, remain a hot topic of discussion. This is a mythical creature, living at the bottom of Lake Lochens in Scotland, recently discovered an image of a marine creature via a Google Earth satellite. With a long neck and a bit like a horse’s head, and a bulging back body, many people insist that this is the immortal myth of Nessi.

Giant sea monster

While searching for a destination through Google Earth’s aerial photography service, New Zealand architect Beta Whithaire discovered an alien creature about 12 meters tall based on the undulating border that appears on Oak Bay, New Zealand’s northernmost point.

Mr. Whithaira added that the indigenous people of the Maori ethnic group are still roving about how to summon a giant sea monster named Tanewa (or Troll) that lives in these waters.