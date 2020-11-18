Trump fires head of the US cybersecurity agency that refuted allegations of voter fraud | US News

Donald Trump Expel the director of the federal agency that ensured the credibility of the 2020 elections and turned down the president’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

Trump fired Christopher Krebs, who served as director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security (Cisa), in Tweet on tuesday, Saying that Cripps was “terminated” and that his recent statement to defend election security was “extremely inaccurate.”

The impeachment of Cripps, appointed by Trump, comes as Trump refuses to acknowledge the victory of President-elect, Joe Biden, and sacks high-ranking officials seen as insufficiently loyal. Release Mark EsperDefense Secretary, on Nov.9, as part of a broader reshuffle that placed Trump loyalists in high positions in the Pentagon.

It was crepes He indicated that he expected to be fired. Last week, his agency released a statement refuting allegations of widespread voter fraud. The statement said: “The elections of the third of November were the safest in American history.” “There is no evidence that any voting system has been deleted or lost, or votes changed, or endangered in any way.”

Krebs, a former Microsoft executive, ran the agency, known as Cisa, from its inception following Russian interference in the 2016 elections through the November elections. It earned bipartisan praise as Cisa coordinated federal and local state efforts to defend electoral systems from foreign or domestic interference.

Trump mentioned the Siza statement in a tweet Shooting crepes. The president’s tweets have also repeated several of the unfounded allegations of election fraud he has made in recent weeks.

Several higher Democrats They were quick to denounce the President’s decision to dismiss Crebs.

On CNN, Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said: “The Federal Service of Chris Cripps is but the latest casualty in President Trump’s four-year war on the truth.”

Angus King, Senator of Maine, is among the candidates who may be appointed director of national intelligence in the upcoming Biden administration, It’s called crepes “A dedicated government employee helped build new cyber capabilities in the face of rapidly evolving threats.

“By firing him for doing his job, President Trump is hurting all Americans.”

Adam Schiff, the Democratic congressman from California who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, He said Trump’s move is “Pathetic and predictable by a president who sees the truth as his enemy.”

Mark Warner, Democratic senator from Virginia and co-chair of the Cybersecurity Group in the Senate, said Cripps is “an exceptional public servant and he’s exactly the person Americans want to protect our election security.”

“It talks a lot about the president choosing to impeach him just for telling the truth,” he said, echoing many of his fellow Democrats.

Ben Sacy, a Republican senator from Nebraska, also participated. “Chris Krebs did a really good job,” he said. “It is clear that he should not be expelled.”

Two DHS officials – Brian Ware, Assistant Director of International Affairs at SESA, and Valerie Boyd, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for International Affairs – Forced out last week.

Krebs tweeted from his personal account that “Nice to serve you“.

Twitter quickly reported the tweets in which the president announced Crebs’ release because they contained “disputed” allegations about the election.

Unwilling to accept reality and waive the elections, Trump has multiplied conspiracy theories about election fraud. His administration prevented the Biden transition team from receiving briefings, but now that Cripps has officially ceased operating, the incoming administration may be able to gather non-confidential briefings from the former cybersecurity official.