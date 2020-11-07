Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remastered version of the original trilogy coming to PC and consoles

1 hour ago Elena Rowse
Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remastered version of the original trilogy coming to PC and consoles

the original Mass effect The trilogy is getting a remastered version of 4K and it will come to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2021. The game will also contain improvements to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

During the celebration of N7 Day, BioWare announced Legendary version of Mass Effect A collection of the first three installments in the studio RPG series, released between 2007 and 2012. Legendary version of Mass Effect It will also include all single-player DLC as well as additional in-game content such as weapons and armor. BioWare has also confirmed that the compilation will be optimized for 4K Ultra HD visuals.

It is important to note, however, that this is not a complete new version but an improved version of the first three Mass effect Games with BioWare’s focus on improving gaming so players can experience epic space operas. The compilation follows a similar rework that publisher BioWare EA has released in recent years, including Burnout Heaven And the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.

Although an official release date has not yet been announced for the collection, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are now available for pre-order at Amazon And the Best buy.


Legendary version of Mass Effect

Prices taken at time of publication.

Assemble the first three Mass effect Repackaged games optimized for 4K UHD visuals.

READ  Apple AirPods Pro are more affordable than at any time right now at Woot

More Stories

Get 15 TB of lifetime cloud storage for just $ 150 …

9 hours ago Elena Rowse

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered review

17 hours ago Elena Rowse

Best pre-order deal for HomePod mini: $ 89.99 lowest price

1 day ago Elena Rowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lidl, Iceland and Waitrose issue food recall warnings including an allergy risk alert

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Here’s how ESPN & Fox Sports announced that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States

1 hour ago Neville Carr

Watch live broadcast today: SpaceX to launch an advanced GPS satellite for the US Space Force

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Super Messi score twice to lead Barcelona to beat Betis

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remastered version of the original trilogy coming to PC and consoles

1 hour ago Elena Rowse