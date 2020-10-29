MAMA 2020: BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, EXO’s Baekhyun, SHINee’s Taemin, MAMAMOO among others nominees: Bollywood News

The Mnet Asian Music Awards, one of the most important ceremonies for the South Korean Music Awards, is scheduled to take place in December this year. Asian artists were praised and honored for their work at the end of the year. The eligibility criteria include music released between October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020. The award ceremony will take place on December 6, 2020.

The 2020 MAMA Gala nominations were announced on October 29. BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, Baekhyun, Taemin, MAMAMOO, Zico, and others received the nominations.

Here are the candidates:

Best New Male Artist

gravity

MCND

very

treasure

WEi

Best New Artist

Signature

Nate

password

Weekly

Woo! Uh!

Best Male Artist

Kang Daniel

Park Jin Young

Baekhyun

Zico

Timin

The best artist

Sunmi

IU

Chungha

Taeyeon

Hwasa

Best group for males

EXO

GOT7

NCT

MONSTA X

BTS

Seventeen

Best women’s group

Black pink

Twice

Red Velvet

Mamamoo

IZ * ONE

Oh my girl

Best male group performing dance

Ateez – “The Opening”

EXO – ‘Obsession’

NCT 127 – “Kick It”

TXT – “Can’t you see me?”

BTS – “Dynamite”

SEVENTEEN – “left and right”

Best Female Team Dance Performance

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”

ITZY – Wannabe

Twice – “more and more”

Red Velvet – Seiko

IZ * ONE – ‘Secret Story of the Swan’

Oh my girl – “nonstop”

Best Solo Dance Performance

Kang Daniel – Who U Are

Sunmi – “Pporappippam”

Jesse – “Nuno Nana”

Timin – “criminal”

Hawassa – Maria

Best audio performance group

Winner – ‘Hold’

Noel – “late at night”

NU’EST – “I’m in trouble”

Da Vinci – dear

Mamamoo – “The Hip”

Best Solo Vocal Performance

Bik Yeren – “Square (2017)”

Baekhyun – “Candy”

IU – “Blooming”

Jung Seung Hwan – Christmas Wish

Taeyeon – Spark

Best Ensemble Performance

Day 6 – “Zombie”

MC the MAX – “Plum”

In Flying – Oh Really

Linalchi – “The Tiger Is Coming”

HYUKOH – “HELP”

The best hip-hop and urban music

Giriboy – ‘Eul’ (Naughty Big Pride)

Yumda – “Amanda” (Proud. Simon Dominic)

Lee Hi – “Hulu”

Zico – any song

CHANGMO – “scale”

Best Original Audio Track (OST)

Jahoo – “Start” (Itaewon chapter)

Baek Yeren – “Here I am again” (The plane crashed on you)

Sandeul – “a little sugar” (it is my kind)

Joy – “Define Me a Good Person” (Hospital Playlist)

Jo Jong Suk – “Aloha” (Hospital Playlist)

Best cooperation

Park Jin Young – When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)

BOL4 – “Leo” (Pride. Baekhyun)

Sung Si Kyung & IU – “First Winter”

IU – “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

Zico – “Summer Hate” (Pride Rain)

Song of the Year: (They are automatically filtered)

Ateez – “The Opening”

Baekhyun – “Candy”

Baek Yerin – “I’m Here Again” (“Crash Landing On You”)

Bik Yeren – “Square (2017)”

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”

BOL4 – “Leo” (Pride. Baekhyun)

BTS – “Dynamite”

CHANGMO – “scale”

Da Vinci – dear

Day 6 – “Zombie”

EXO – ‘Obsession’

Gaho – “Itaewon Class”)

Giriboy – ‘Eul’ (Naughty Big Pride)

Hawassa – Maria

HYUKOH – “HELP”

ITZY – Wannabe

IU – “Blooming”

IU – “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

IZ * ONE – ‘Secret Story of the Swan’

Jesse – “Nuno Nana”

Jo Jong Suk – “Aloha” (Hospital Playlist)

Joy – “Introduce Me to a Good Person” (Hospital Playlist)

Jung Seung Hwan – My Christmas Wish

Kang Daniel – Who U Are

Lee Hi – “Hulu”

Linalchi – “The Tiger Is Coming”

MC the MAX – “BLOOM”

Mamamoo – “The Hip”

In Flying – Oh Really

NCT 127 – “Kick It”

Noel – “late at night”

NU’EST – “I’m in trouble”

Oh my girl – “nonstop”

Park Jin Young – When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)

Red Velvet – Seiko

Sandeul – “a little sugar” (it is my kind)

SEVENTEEN – “left and right”

Sung Si Kyung & IU – “First Winter”

Sunmi – “Pporappippam”

Timin – “criminal”

Taeyeon – Spark

Twice – “more and more”

TXT – “Can’t you see me?”

Winner – ‘Hold’

Yumda – “Amanda” (Proud. Simon Dominic)

Zico – any song

Zico – “Summer Hate” (Pride Rain)

Artist of the Year: (Candidates are nominated automatically)

Baekhyun

Black pink

BTS

Chungha

Signature

gravity

EXO

GOT7

Hwasa

IU

IZ * ONE

Kang Daniel

Mamamoo

MCND

MONSTA X

Nate

NCT

Oh my girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

password

Seventeen

Sunmi

Timin

Taeyeon

very

treasure

Twice

Weekly

WEi

Woo! Uh!

Zico

Top 10 fans around the world (Except for OST / Collaboration, they are automatically nominated. In the case of both the artist and the group are both eligible, then only the group is nominated)

Ateez

Pike Yeren

Black pink

BTS

Changmo

Chungha

Signature

gravity

Da Vinci

the sixth day

EXO

Jerryboy

GOT7

Hyukko

Itzy

IU

IZ * ONE

Jesse

Jung Seung Hwan |

Kang Daniel

Lee Hi – “Holo”

Toalchee

Mamamoo

MCND

MC the MAX

MONSTA X

Nate

NCT

N. Aviation

Noel

Not the east

Oh my girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

password

Seventeen

Sunmi

Timin

Taeyeon

very

treasure

Twice

short message

Weekly

WEi

winner

Woo! Uh!

Yumda

Zico

Read also: BTS Jin and Jungkook unveil their postcard letters to ARMY as they prepare for ‘BE’ release

Bollywood News

Follow us for the latest Bollywood news, new update for Bollywood movies, box office collection, new movies release, Hindi Bollywood news, entertainment news, Bollywood news today and upcoming movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.