MAMA 2020: BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, EXO’s Baekhyun, SHINee’s Taemin, MAMAMOO among others nominees: Bollywood News
The Mnet Asian Music Awards, one of the most important ceremonies for the South Korean Music Awards, is scheduled to take place in December this year. Asian artists were praised and honored for their work at the end of the year. The eligibility criteria include music released between October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020. The award ceremony will take place on December 6, 2020.
The 2020 MAMA Gala nominations were announced on October 29. BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, Baekhyun, Taemin, MAMAMOO, Zico, and others received the nominations.
Here are the candidates:
Best New Male Artist
gravity
MCND
very
treasure
WEi
Best New Artist
Signature
Nate
password
Weekly
Woo! Uh!
Best Male Artist
Kang Daniel
Park Jin Young
Baekhyun
Zico
Timin
The best artist
Sunmi
IU
Chungha
Taeyeon
Hwasa
Best group for males
EXO
GOT7
NCT
MONSTA X
BTS
Seventeen
Best women’s group
Black pink
Twice
Red Velvet
Mamamoo
IZ * ONE
Oh my girl
Best male group performing dance
Ateez – “The Opening”
EXO – ‘Obsession’
NCT 127 – “Kick It”
TXT – “Can’t you see me?”
BTS – “Dynamite”
SEVENTEEN – “left and right”
Best Female Team Dance Performance
BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”
ITZY – Wannabe
Twice – “more and more”
Red Velvet – Seiko
IZ * ONE – ‘Secret Story of the Swan’
Oh my girl – “nonstop”
Best Solo Dance Performance
Kang Daniel – Who U Are
Sunmi – “Pporappippam”
Jesse – “Nuno Nana”
Timin – “criminal”
Hawassa – Maria
Best audio performance group
Winner – ‘Hold’
Noel – “late at night”
NU’EST – “I’m in trouble”
Da Vinci – dear
Mamamoo – “The Hip”
Best Solo Vocal Performance
Bik Yeren – “Square (2017)”
Baekhyun – “Candy”
IU – “Blooming”
Jung Seung Hwan – Christmas Wish
Taeyeon – Spark
Best Ensemble Performance
Day 6 – “Zombie”
MC the MAX – “Plum”
In Flying – Oh Really
Linalchi – “The Tiger Is Coming”
HYUKOH – “HELP”
The best hip-hop and urban music
Giriboy – ‘Eul’ (Naughty Big Pride)
Yumda – “Amanda” (Proud. Simon Dominic)
Lee Hi – “Hulu”
Zico – any song
CHANGMO – “scale”
Best Original Audio Track (OST)
Jahoo – “Start” (Itaewon chapter)
Baek Yeren – “Here I am again” (The plane crashed on you)
Sandeul – “a little sugar” (it is my kind)
Joy – “Define Me a Good Person” (Hospital Playlist)
Jo Jong Suk – “Aloha” (Hospital Playlist)
Best cooperation
Park Jin Young – When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
BOL4 – “Leo” (Pride. Baekhyun)
Sung Si Kyung & IU – “First Winter”
IU – “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
Zico – “Summer Hate” (Pride Rain)
Song of the Year: (They are automatically filtered)
Ateez – “The Opening”
Baekhyun – “Candy”
Baek Yerin – “I’m Here Again” (“Crash Landing On You”)
Bik Yeren – “Square (2017)”
BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”
BOL4 – “Leo” (Pride. Baekhyun)
BTS – “Dynamite”
CHANGMO – “scale”
Da Vinci – dear
Day 6 – “Zombie”
EXO – ‘Obsession’
Gaho – “Itaewon Class”)
Giriboy – ‘Eul’ (Naughty Big Pride)
Hawassa – Maria
HYUKOH – “HELP”
ITZY – Wannabe
IU – “Blooming”
IU – “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
IZ * ONE – ‘Secret Story of the Swan’
Jesse – “Nuno Nana”
Jo Jong Suk – “Aloha” (Hospital Playlist)
Joy – “Introduce Me to a Good Person” (Hospital Playlist)
Jung Seung Hwan – My Christmas Wish
Kang Daniel – Who U Are
Lee Hi – “Hulu”
Linalchi – “The Tiger Is Coming”
MC the MAX – “BLOOM”
Mamamoo – “The Hip”
In Flying – Oh Really
NCT 127 – “Kick It”
Noel – “late at night”
NU’EST – “I’m in trouble”
Oh my girl – “nonstop”
Park Jin Young – When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
Red Velvet – Seiko
Sandeul – “a little sugar” (it is my kind)
SEVENTEEN – “left and right”
Sung Si Kyung & IU – “First Winter”
Sunmi – “Pporappippam”
Timin – “criminal”
Taeyeon – Spark
Twice – “more and more”
TXT – “Can’t you see me?”
Winner – ‘Hold’
Yumda – “Amanda” (Proud. Simon Dominic)
Zico – any song
Zico – “Summer Hate” (Pride Rain)
Artist of the Year: (Candidates are nominated automatically)
Baekhyun
Black pink
BTS
Chungha
Signature
gravity
EXO
GOT7
Hwasa
IU
IZ * ONE
Kang Daniel
Mamamoo
MCND
MONSTA X
Nate
NCT
Oh my girl
Park Jin Young
Red Velvet
password
Seventeen
Sunmi
Timin
Taeyeon
very
treasure
Twice
Weekly
WEi
Woo! Uh!
Zico
Top 10 fans around the world (Except for OST / Collaboration, they are automatically nominated. In the case of both the artist and the group are both eligible, then only the group is nominated)
Ateez
Pike Yeren
Black pink
BTS
Changmo
Chungha
Signature
gravity
Da Vinci
the sixth day
EXO
Jerryboy
GOT7
Hyukko
Itzy
IU
IZ * ONE
Jesse
Jung Seung Hwan |
Kang Daniel
Lee Hi – “Holo”
Toalchee
Mamamoo
MCND
MC the MAX
MONSTA X
Nate
NCT
N. Aviation
Noel
Not the east
Oh my girl
Park Jin Young
Red Velvet
password
Seventeen
Sunmi
Timin
Taeyeon
very
treasure
Twice
short message
Weekly
WEi
winner
Woo! Uh!
Yumda
Zico
