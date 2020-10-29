Busta Rhymes on “Look Over Your Shoulder” with Kendrick Lamar

Busta Rhymes made waves when they dropped their latest single, “Look Over Your Shoulder”. Not only is the track built on the classic Jackson 5 model, it also houses Kendrick Lamar’s first home of the year. During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Busta explained how the song came together.

Busta began by remembering that he was stuck at Quad Studio in New York City during a snowstorm while trying to put the song together.

“The amazing combination of that record was a real magical experience. It started once when I was stuck in a studio, at Quad Studio, in Manhattan New York. I got a bunch of beats from Nottz, who produced this track, and he’s been important to a lot of Production of all my individual albums. ” “But he gave me that burst of tones probably five or six months before I actually listened to it because I get so many beats from Nottz that sometimes I just don’t move to hear all of his readers. This hit in particular, I didn’t really realize that I was sitting in My hard drive because I downloaded it and put it into my hard drive, but I never listened to it. “

Busta went on to explain that he was so interested in the creative process that he actually ignored a citywide curfew. “Finally, we are in a snowstorm in New York and they declared it a national emergency and imposed a curfew on everyone,” he added. “I refused to accept the curfew, so I stayed in the studio. So I stayed in the studio, and they shut down Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge, and they shut down the Midtown Tunnel, so I couldn’t leave town anyway once it passed 11 am, so I said, ‘Okay. I’ll be staying in the studio tonight. ”I stumbled into the rhythm. When I looked at the date I received the rhythm from Nottz, I couldn’t believe I had been suffering from this shit the whole time. So I ended up putting a verse on it. I sent it to Kendrick. Kendrick embodied the verse and brought it back.

Busta went to thank Kendrick and the entire TDE family. “And I came up with the big Kendrick company, and I got a big Top Dog, the entire TDE family. I have to thank all the people who have been involved in removing this shit for me and giving me their blessings for being able to do so,” Busta said. “It was unbelievable, incredible, and profound for me. May I be blessed with this gift. “

He also talked about the process behind using the sample in the Jackson 5 classic “I’ll Be There.”

And the crazy thing is, he explained, “I ended up putting my hand on the original 16-track tape reel which was two inches in diameter” I’d be there “by Michael Jackson and Jackson Fife.” “He was really going to explore many different options. It dawned on me one day that I wanted to start pushing the envelope and go deeper than just sampling sh * t. I came from the era, to this day, I have two inches, 24-inch diameter tape rollers. Two inches and multiple, it’s kept in temperature-controlled storage facilities. Right? So, I’m like, all artists like me and kissing have had to do the same. So if I can call one of these facilities send 2 inch tape reels to me so I can digitize it To take it to the Pro Tools sessions, why wouldn’t I be able to do the same with the Jackson Five reel? ”

Like most of his upcoming album, Extinction Level 2 event: God’s WrathBusta Rhymes has been working on “Look over your shoulder” for years. He tells Lowe that he’s been working on the racetrack since 2017. He’s done so so he can put together a collection of works that will stand the test of time.

“I’m saying this just to say that patience in the process and during this journey to record this album may have been one of my greatest weapons because these songs wouldn’t be all in the same project if I were to put together an album every year or even every two years.”

After years of mastering the album, Busta Extinction Level 2 event: God’s Wrath The streaming services will finally arrive on Friday.