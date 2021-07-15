Making money online with Reddit is possible!

Have you ever heard of reddit? Maybe, in Italy, it’s still a little used and understated, but don’t worry! Now we will explain what it is and what it is about but above all, how is that possible Earn online thanks to Reddit.

We refer you to the following paragraphs for all the information and your curiosity!

What is reddit?

reddit it’s a Online platform She was born 16 years ago, in 2005. Since then it has expanded more and more to include 542 million subscribers (Given this, which dates back to 2018!). In the United States it is the third most visited website and the sixth in the world.

I monthly visitors Almost 80 million to total 4 and a half billion page views! Saying mind-boggling numbers are a few!

Reddit is a kind of “Social aggregation of newsWhich, when translated into a simpler concept, means that this online platform is a file A huge container of news and information from around the world!

This makes us understand the size of the catchment area. Really great numbers.

How Reddit Works: How to Make Money Online

Reddit works a bit like any social network. All registered users have the possibility to post written content, therefore, Mail Or they can post Hyperlinks, i.e. leaving the gods Link It’s about something in our interest.

So readers have the option to leave one positive or negative evaluation (“up vote“For a positive judgment and”negative vote“For negative judgment): the results obtained will go Then determine the position of the content within the platform. The more people like the post, the more people will interact. The more relevant your content is to the general interest, the more it will stay “on top”.

Inside Reddit, then, Complete series of official categories and practically, A world of acceptable subcategories.

Macro classes are:

entertainment;

instructions;

discussions;

humor;

Share photos

Self development;

Technique;

Meta subreddit (This category is managed only, and exclusively, by members of the Board of Directors);

Using Reddit is very simple and intuitive. Registration, To remember to be freeIt happens in no time, and once your profile is activated, you can start voting for other people’s content or posting it yourself.

We also repeat that Reviews, stay some time Heartbeat On this site and select Success or failure of posts. Moreover, in addition to job evaluation, it is also possible comment on it.

Each account profile has its own “interface” which is basically similar to the most famous advertisements board Facebook social networking site.

From here, you can choose the type of content you want to watch, among:

most popular;

the most recent;

top of the month

top of the week

Why use Reddit?

You may be wondering… Why use Reddit? The answer may be very broad but at the same time simple.

Reddit is a file Huge virtual container Where you can find inside Lots of information about what’s going on in the world. called social, likely, it’s an understatement.

On this platform there is a real exchange of news, news and events, often also by prominent personalities such as Barack Obama. So Reddit allows you to keep up with the world.

And this, indeed, seems to us something really beautiful and useful to us my knowledge.

One of the first things that will definitely hit Reddit, is merit. You will be the architect of the success or failure of the publication: if you are able to produce content Essence and benefitUsers will reward you. why not, Your posts may go viral. in order to be able to Create your own community It will bring you, without a doubt, nice opportunities.

It is then possible, Target their content in a narrow space Hence, direct what you have just published to the appropriate readers.

If you’re posting a post talking about “political clock“It would be pointless to choose the category.”entertainment‘, precisely because we are talking about two completely opposite sections.

In addition, it is also possible to engage your community by organizing “ask me anythingThat is, the user has the possibility to ask a question to the creator who is proposing this type of event and to ask him or him anything.

L ‘interactionand he Exchange of ideas and thoughtsThis is definitely the feature that sets this platform apart. There is, yes, a post, but the latter is there Accompanied by constructive dialogues.

The importance of content quality: because the level must be high

Posts high quality content It should be the goal of anyone using a social network or platform like Reddit.

However, right on Reddit, it’s especially important and we explain why!

Every time your post or comment receives a tick “up vote“you receive”Karmawho is nothing but a goddess points. when you receive instead”negative vote“, Subsequently, will be taken from you a “Karma“.

Therefore, the more “karma” you accumulate, the more your profile becomes reliable. When you have a lot of “karma”, it means that the content and comments posted, They embrace a lot of praise Thus, what you communicate with is equivalent to Quality content and depth.

The goal associated with posting quality content is to become one واحد precious resource: The thicker your content, the more, brick by brickAnd the You will build your community.

Can you make money with Reddit?

Definitely! With Reddit you can make money online! in this meaning, It works like any other social network.

This means that the gods were created Content in collaboration with companies who choose to sponsor their products through one or more publications. During the first interview, via the web or through communicate, will agree to Quantity From the contents of the program and Tone For use in the publication.

After that, you will take note of the extension The type of publication the company wants تريد After that, you will also agree to compensate you.

Collaboration can be of different types:

You will receive the product for free And you’ll test it out, once you’ve done that first step, you can continue with the care on Reddit.

Quotation and discount code ;

There are cases where you don’t have to review or show anything but only Advertise a specific company and their services or products. In this case, if you are satisfied with a cooperation of this kind, you will organize an advertising publication with the company.

Indeed many companies Check out how much visibility you can get, advance discount code And based on how often you use it, they decide whether or not it’s beneficial for them to continue to collaborate with you and your community.

Some companies offer you a discount code for their own benefit and others for you It motivates you to talk about it More and more, they give you one”SubsidiaryAffiliate code is a very regular code that, however, allows you to receive a small percentage each time it is used.

Therefore, in addition to the company-sponsored publication, you will receive a second income.

Submit products and “advertisement” ;

The “IfIn other words, they are gods post to pay. The company sends you a sample of products and together with it you will prepare one or more publications.

So you will have: Free and paid products to advertise.

But be careful! By law, the Advertising campaigns, this famous “adv”, It should always be announced within the post. This means that once you have finished writing the content, you will have to type: “adv”.

Reddit: Earn Online Wisely

We’ve found that on Reddit, those with a well-formed community and good followers, You can earn by cooperating with companies or through advertising banners.

But pay attention to one thing: Reddit users are not users Instagram.

You wonder what that means? This means that the latter is used to perceive social media as a source of income and, InstagramAnd the He is the king of cooperation.

On Reddit instead, They are a little less tolerant.

Does this mean it is not recommended to work on Reddit?

of course not! It is possible to work with her And also, redditAnd the It is a good source of income online. However, It must be done intelligently and with organization.

If you have a fair number of active collaborations, work with them over time. Do it smoothly and not by posting every day.

By doing this, you will be appreciated and You will not be annoying in the eyes of those who follow you.