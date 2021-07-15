Wall Street wise. Powell: The economy is improving but there is still a long way to go

(Teleborsa) – Wall Street continues to move little after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell He dismissed the specter of impending tapering by noting that the economy was improving, but said there was still a long way to go. The governor added that Inflation will remain high in the coming months He stressed that monetary policies will be of strong support until the full recovery. Words that came on the day there was a file A sudden rise in the rate of inflation in the United States in June.

Also in the focus of investors’ attention Quarterly season Which showed results that exceeded expectations. There are also expectations for the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, the report on the state of US economic activity, which is prepared every six weeks, based on information collected in the 12 regions where the US central bank operates.

Among the American indicators, it was Dow Jones Eve stood 34,884 points. On the same line, colorlessS & P-500Which continues the session at 4373 points this evening. little positive Nasdaq 100 (+0.27%); And also, in partial progressStandard & Poor’s 100 (+ 0.21%).

Segments in good evidence in the S&P 500P Services (+0.95%), office consumables (+0.67%) e the information (+0.58%). At the bottom of the S&P 500 rating, significant declines appear in sectors energy (-2.11%) H Financial issues (-0.94%).

between Dow Jones ChampionsAnd the an Apple (+ 2.13%), Visa (+1,38%), Coca Cola (+1,31%) e 3M (+ 1,21%).

On the other hand, the worst shows are recorded Honeywell Internationalwho gets -2.57%.

negative performance of Larvawhich decreased by 1.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance It decreases by 1.37%.

refused to chevron, which represents -1.24%.

The Top between tech giants on wall street, they put themselves modern (+5,15%), American Airlines (+2.72%), an Apple (+ 2.13%) e Netflix (+ 2.03%).

On the other hand, the worst shows are recorded IlluminaWhich gets -4.17%.

bad performance for bed bath behindwhich recorded a decrease of 2.56%.

black session for MattelWhich leaves a 2.55% loss on the table.

under pressure Liberty GlobalWith a sharp drop of 1.94%.