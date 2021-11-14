Shang-Chi is available today, original products, movies, and TV series also arrive

Today, Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the global celebration of Disney+ Day also in EMEA (short for EMEA) markets, confirming additional titles to be launched on Disney+ during the year and unveiling new original products coming in at near future. In addition, new trailers and exclusives dedicated to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars content will be released today. National Geographic and Star.

Starting today, Disney + subscribers can stream seventeen exclusive content, including the new original drama series Dopesick – Declare Dependency With Michael Keaton, Marvel Studios Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the documentary about Billie Eilish’s last movie experience Happier than ever: Lettera d’amore a Los Angeles – Making Of Disney family adventure movie jungle trip. The 2007 romantic and fantasy musical also appeared on the platform today As if it was magic Starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and the all-new original mini-series Olaf’s tales. Additionally, several Marvel movies are also appearing in IMAX as of today.

The Walt Disney Company also confirms that during November and December, Disney+ in Italy will release a new show or movie every week, including a new Marvel Studios series. hook which will hit the streaming platform from November 24th, The last duel by Ridley Scott Available Dec 1st, Charm Exclusively from December 24 H Rescue By National Geographic on Dec. 31. Within the Star Entertainment brand, Disney + today also confirmed the arrival of The Big Leap – Another Chance With Scott Foley and Bieber Perabo starting December 1 H years of wonder, which will appear on its platform for the first time on December 22. In & of Himself – Secret IdentitiesFinally, it will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on the last day of the year, December 31.

The #DisneyPlusDay he is here! Watching one of these must-see titles or watching one of your favorite movies? Keep following us for more surprises on # Disney Plus! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/RJBnQgYqP1 – Disney + IT (DisneyPlusIT) November 12, 2021

Looking ahead, The Walt Disney Company confirms that the award-winning documentary will hit the streaming platform next year. The reason why I jumpBased on the bestselling book by Naoki Higashida, and the Spanish crime thriller Antidisturbios: Riot Unit Written by Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Soroguín. In addition, there will be new exclusive original content including Pam and Tommy With Lily James and Sebastian Stan, pistol FX is branded and produced by Danny Boyle and the documentaries Welcome to Wrexham Starring Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Finally, as part of The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to conceptualize, develop, and produce 60 original productions by 2024, Disney+ has unveiled a new Spanish original series, bringing the total number of approved titles to 21, including 16 written titles and five unwritten projects from six. Countries including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. The first three approved projects are listed below:

Balenciaga (working title) (Spain)

drama. 6 episodes / 50 minutes. Lourdes Iglesias, Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi / Moriarti Productions, Irusoin

Balenciaga (Working title) is the story of a man who dares to challenge his social status as the son of a seamstress and a fisherman. Using his natural talent, constant work, and business acumen, Balenciaga would become one of the most important fashion designers of all time.

Nautilus (UK)

Action and adventure television series. 10 episodes / 50 minutes. James Dormer / Seven Stories / Moonriver TV

The ten-episode live-action series tells the untold story of the origins of Jules Verne’s most famous character, Captain Nemo, and his legendary submarine, the Nautilus.

Nautilus acknowledges support from the Australian Government through site incentives and from the Queensland Government through the Queensland screen production attraction strategy.

wedding season (UK)

Commedia romantica / crime drama. 8 episodes. Oliver Littleton / Dancing Ledge Productions / Jax Media